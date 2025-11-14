Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 14-16

Things to do in Denver

Miles the Broncos mascot makes the rounds during the National Western Stock Show parade. Jan. 9, 2025.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

A Lego exhibit is opening at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the first annual Colfax Carousal Punk Fest and the Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche are in town this weekend.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is also bringing us back to our early childhood days with a performance of "Goodnight Moon."

It’s a great time to get some holiday shopping done, too, by supporting local vendors at several craft fairs and artisan markets taking place throughout the metro.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *8th Annual Beacon Bash. Loveland Ski Area, I-70 at Exit 216, Loveland Valley. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Prices vary.

Friday, Nov. 14

Just for fun

41st Annual JCC Ceramics Sale & Exhibition. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahila St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Immigration Legal Help by Phone. Denver Public Library, online 10-11 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

International Gem & Jewelry Show. National Western Center, 5004 National Western Drive. Noon-6 p.m. $6 (in advance), $8 (at the event).

Mile High Holiday Mart. University of Denver Gates Field House, 2201 E. Asbury Ave. 1-8 p.m. $10 (general admission).

Second Fridays Pop-Up Artisan & Art Market. Edgewater Public Market, 5461 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Read more about the exhibit here.)

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks Opening. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Little University Art Studio: Thank You Cards. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

ideaLAB Friday Focus: Needle Felting. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

Lotería. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 2-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Unsubscribe Podcast: The Geneva Suggestion Tour. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 7:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Kevin Nealon. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $45-$55.

Art, culture, and media

Denver Arts Week. Throughout Denver. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

Dia de Los Muertos Youth Art Show. CHAC Gallery at 40W, 7060 W. 16th Ave., Lakewood. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

I Live With A Ghost Opening Reception. PlatteForum AIR Annex Gallery, 3575 Ringsby Court. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Perfectly Lost Opening. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Barbaric - Opening Night. 6501 W. Colfax Ave. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Anniversary Beer Dinner with Outside Pizza. Cerebral Brewing - West Highland, 3257 Lowell Blvd. 4-8 p.m. No cover.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Pop-Up & Karaoke. Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway. 9 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. Times vary. No cover or reservations.

Music and nightlife

*Svdden Death. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Eli Young Band. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $52.44.

Bedtime Stories: Fireside Fluff. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $34.75 (general admission), $49.75 (VIP).

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Saturday, Nov. 15

Just for fun

Harvest Craft Fair. 11401 E. 160th Ave., Brighton. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Legend’s 17th Annual Art & Craft Fair. Legend High School, 22219 Hilltop Road, Parker. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Holiday Gift Fair. Eastridge Recreation Center, 9568 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Mile High Holiday Mart. University of Denver Gates Field House, 2201 E. Asbury Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 (general admission).

41st Annual JCC Ceramics Sale & Exhibition. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahila St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

International Gem & Jewelry Show. National Western Center, 5004 National Western Drive. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $6 (in advance), $8 (at the event).

Portland Leather Grand Opening Party. 1412 Larimer St., Suite H110. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair. Garden Plaza of Aurora, 14221 E. Evans Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

The Red Chair Bookshop 3-Day Used Book Sale- November. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Holiday Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

15 Years of Shine - Anniversary Open House and Fundraiser. Shine Pet Food Co., 2795 Iris Ave., Boulder. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

*Denver BAZAAR: Cherry Creek Tree Lighting Holiday Market. 3001 E. First Ave. 2-7 p.m. Free.

Powderpalooza. Après Govnr's Park, 400 E. 7th Ave. 4-8 p.m. Free.

TODAH. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahila St. 6:45-10 p.m. No cover.

Denver Fashion Week - Western. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. Starting at 7 p.m. Starting at $54.66.

Festival de Leyendas. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 7-9:30 p.m. $11.79 (students), $20.18 (general admission).

Kids and family

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Read more about the exhibit here.)

Free Day — Indigenous People’s Month. Plains Conservation Center, 21901 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Phish + More for Kids. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 11 a.m. Free (under tha age of 1), $27.79. All ages.

All Ages Coloring Cafe. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

Children and Family Make and Take: Harvest Wreaths. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 1 p.m. $20 (members), $22 (non-members). Advanced registration required.

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 1:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Winterfest. Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Comedy Works Laugh Lab Showcase. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 4 p.m. $5.

Kevin Nealon. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:45 p.m. $45-$55.

Art, culture, and media

Denver Arts Week. Throughout Denver. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

Brunch from Around the World. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Anniversary Party: Celebrate 10 Years of Cerebral. Cerebral Brewing - Congress Park, 1477 Monroe St. 2-7 p.m. No cover.

Turkey Tailgate: Frozen Turkey Drive & Wing Eating Finals. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. Starting at 3 p.m.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-11 p.m. No cover.

Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. Times vary. No cover or reservations.

Music and nightlife

Colfax Carousal Punk Fest. Tight End, The Squire, Lion’s Lair (Tickets + HQ at Illegal Pete’s). 7 p.m.-1 a.m. $15-$30.

*Mau P. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sam Burchfield. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Twopercent. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $26.75-$31.75.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Fitness on the Square. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 10-11 a.m. $10. Advanced registration required.

*Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves. Watch on Altitude or KTVD, or listen at 92.5 FM. 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Just for fun

41st Annual JCC Ceramics Sale & Exhibition. JCC Denver, 350 S. Dahila St. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Mile High Holiday Mart. University of Denver Gates Field House, 2201 E. Asbury Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 (general admission).

*Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

The Red Chair Bookshop 3-Day Used Book Sale- November. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover.

International Gem & Jewelry Show. National Western Center, 5004 National Western Drive. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $6 (in advance), $8 (at the event).

Anniversary Annual Egg Drop. Cerebral Brewing - Congress Park, 1477 Monroe St. Noon-3 p.m. No cover.

Avanti Denver Holiday & Craft Show. Avanti Food and Beverage, 3200 Pecos St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

The Golden Mill Holiday & Craft Show. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Denver Fashion Week - High Altitude. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. Starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting at $54.66.

Kids and family

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Read more about the exhibit here.)

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Comedy and theater

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2:00 p.m. $34. Recommended for ages 13 and older.

Art, culture, and media

Denver Arts Week. Throughout Denver. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

Xochimilco: Works by Eduardo Robledo Romero. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under and members), $11.75 (children ages 3-15 and students), $12.25 (seniors ages 65 and older, military members), $16 (adults).

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Confluence of Nature: Nancy Hemenway Barton. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Genki Bar Pop Up. Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St. 5-10 p.m. No cover.

Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. Times vary. No cover or reservations.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:25 p.m. Prices vary.

*New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ATL. 7 p.m. Prices vary.