Former spokesperson accuses Denver Public Schools of discrimination in lawsuit

The district says it’s “confident in its position.”

Will Jones, a former spokesperson for Denver Public Schools, filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the district retaliated against him and ultimately eliminated his position after he filed a race, gender and age discrimination complaint in February 2023.

Four days after he filed the initial complaint, Jones received a “Letter of Expectation” from the district referring to his “tone,” “respect” and “professionalism,” according to the lawsuit.

“These vague, subjective criticisms mirrored racialized tropes frequently applied to Black male professionals,” he wrote, adding that the criticisms also were “inconsistent” with his prior evaluations.

After receiving the letter, he alleged he was excluded from decision-making processes and leadership meetings. He lost responsibilities and “was treated as a problem employee,” he wrote.

A few days later, Superintendent Alex Marrero publicly praised him in a video, citing his “leadership, work ethic, and impact,” the lawsuit states.

In May 2023, while an investigation into Jones’ allegations of discrimination against Chief of Staff LeAnn Slama were still being investigated, the district posted a new chief communications officer job with duties largely mirroring Jones’.

The district invited Jones to apply to the new job, but ended up picking “a younger white male,” instead, allegedly ignoring Jones’ “strong performance and tenure,” according to the lawsuit.

A year after he filed his discrimination complaint, Jones learned the district had entirely eliminated his position in what he described as a “pretextual reorganization.”

“We can share that Mr. Jones previously filed a complaint with the Colorado Civil Rights Division, which investigated his claims and found those claims to be meritless,” DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble said. “Mr. Jones appealed that decision, and the ruling was upheld.”

During the investigation with the Colorado Civil Rights Division and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the district referred to Jones as “insubordinate,” unprofessional,” “not strategic” and “challenging,” he wrote in the lawsuit. The district additionally accused him of “possibly leaking information.”

Jones describes those claims as “classic evidence of retaliation” for his original complaint.

Jones, who is representing himself in court, is demanding a jury trial and financial compensation. He filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

As of this writing, Denver Public Schools had not formally received the lawsuit and declined to comment on specific allegations in the complaint.

“Denver Public Schools remains confident in its position and, if litigation is filed, will respond through the appropriate legal process, consistent with our commitment to a workplace that is free from discrimination and harassment,” Pribble wrote.