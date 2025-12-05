Things to do in Denver this weekend, Dec. 5-7

The Parade of Lights is tonight.

The Columnine High School band marches in 9NEWS' annual Parade of Lights. Dec. 7, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

We hope you stayed warm inside this week and are ready for a fun-filled weekend.

There are countless holiday events taking place across the Denver metro this weekend, ranging from decked-out pop-up bars and markets to visits with Santa Claus. The Grinch appears to be in town this weekend, too, with a musical performance, a brunch, a pool party and more.

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights is also taking place in Downtown Denver on Friday.

Other happenings include Rainforest Yoga at the Butterfly Pavilion and Teddy Swims and Neon Trees at the Bellco Theatre.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *Race of the Santas and Moose March. Starting at Canteen Tap House, 208 N. Main St., Breckenridge. 3:30 p.m. (dog parade begins), 4 p.m. (moose march begins), 4:20 p.m. (race of the Santas begins). $10 (kids ages 3-17), $30 (adults). Advanced registration required.

Saturday and Sunday: *Georgetown Christmas Market. Along Sixth Street in Georgetown. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Friday, Dec. 5

Just for fun

Camp Christmas Takeover. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $36.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Hometown Holiday. Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9344 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch. 3-7 p.m. Free.

Denver Winter Market. Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. 3-8 p.m. No cover.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults).

Swirly, Twirly Market. Denver BAZAAR, 2620 Walnut St. 4-9 p.m. No cover.

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $34.99.

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15 (ages 3-12), $18 (ages 65 and older), $20 (adults).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Kids and family

Deck The Stalls Market and Swim. Goldfish Swim School - Centennial East, 6340 S. Parker Road, Suite 105, Aurora. 4-6:30 p.m. (market) and 4:30-5:30 p.m. (free swim). No cover.

Whoville Holiday Pool Party. The Trails Recreation Center, 16799 E. Lake Ave., Centennial. 4:30-7 p.m. $15 (per child, additional fee for adults that want to swim).

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18-$29 (members), $22-$33 (non-members).

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Tree Lighting Celebration. The Ridge at Castle Pines Golf Course, 1414 W. Castle Pines Parkway, Castle Pines. 5-7 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 7 p.m. Starting at $46.80. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Comedy and theater

Jamie Lissow. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Nick Thune. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $28-$33.

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

The Collective at BASECAMP Gallery Grand Opening. Basecamp Market Station, 1465 16th St. 4-7 p.m. Free.

Saints and Santos: Picturing the Holy Opening Reception. CHAC Gallery, 834 Santa Fe Dr. 5-9 p.m. Free.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Price vary.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Snowflake Camping and Village. Stranahan, 200 S. Kalamath St. Starting at 9 a.m. (check-in and camping begins) and 2 p.m. (village opens). No cover.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

10-Year Anniversary Party. Something Brewing, 117 N. Main St., Unit A, Brighton. Starting at noon. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Repeal Day 2025. The Cruise Room at the Oxford Hotel, 1600 17th St. 4-5 p.m. and 7 p.m.-close. No cover, $0.35 (first cocktail from 4-5 p.m.).

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

A 2nd Black Friday: Lagavulin Bar Takeover. Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St. 4:30-8 p.m. $70.

Christmas Pop Up. Church & Union Denver downstairs room, 1433 17th St. Starting at 5 p.m. No cover. Reservations recommended.

Jingle Bar: Festive Pop-Up Holiday Bar. 1082 N. Broadway. 5-10 p.m. $16.50.

Winter Lodge at Peaks Lounge. Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St. Times vary. No cover or reservations.

Music and nightlife

Honoring Purnell Steen - Friday Lunch Bunch Memorial Performance with the Five Points Ambassadors. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 11 a.m. Prices vary. Advanced registration required. (Read more about the event here.)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. $41.30-$129.80.

Tracy Byrd. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $30.05

My Favorite Queens. Central Presbyterian Denver, 1660 Sherman St. 7:30 p.m. $35.

Fitness and sports

*Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks. Watch on Altitude, or listen on 92.5 FM. 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Just for fun

Wings & Wonder Holiday Festival. Denver Aubudon Kingery Nature Center, 11280 Waterton Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover. Advanced registration recommended for timed entry.

Winter Frenzy Holiday and Craft Show. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $5.64.

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $41.

*Holiday Pop Up Market. Olde Town Arvada, 5726 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Denver Winter Market. Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Swirly, Twirly Market. Denver BAZAAR, 2620 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Larimer Lights. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

Makers Market + Live Music. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

An Ugly Holiday Sweater Murder Mystery Party. Max Taps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 1-4 p.m. $23.18.

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 4-9 p.m. $29.99.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults).

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), ]]$18-$29 (members), $22-$33 (non-members).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $34.99.

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15 (ages 3-12), $18 (ages 65 and older), $20 (adults).

*9NEWS Parade of Lights. Downtown Denver (see parade route here), and on Channel 9. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Kids and family

Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. $41.30-$129.80.

Pictures with the Grinch. APL Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road, Aurora. 11:30-noon. Free.

*Saturdays with Santa. Olde Town Arvada, 5726 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

Pictures with Santa. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. 1-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting. The Green at 38th, 7101 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge. 3-6:30 p.m. Free.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

Comedy and theater

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. Noon and 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Jamie Lissow. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Nick Thune. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $28-$33.

Art, culture, and media

Andrea Carlson: A Constant Sky. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Softer, Louder. Spark Gallery, 1200 Acoma St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free.

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Collective at BASECAMP Gallery. Basecamp Market Station, 1465 16th St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. Price vary.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Snowflake Release and Village. Stranahan, 200 S. Kalamath St. Starting at 6 a.m. (food trucks) and 6:30 a.m. (village re-opens, whiskey release time is a surprise). No cover.

Blitzen's at Shep's. Omni Interlocken, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield. 11 a.m.-midnight. No cover.

International Donuts. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. advance registration required.

Old 121 Oak St. Grand Opening Party. Old 121, 2010 S. Oat St., Lakewood. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

10-Year Anniversary Party. Something Brewing, 117 N. Main St., Unit A, Brighton. Starting at noon. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-midnight. No cover.

How The Mean One Stole The North PL. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Cookie Bake Off. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 3-5 p.m. No cover.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

Christmas Pop Up. Church & Union Denver downstairs room, 1433 17th St. Starting at 5 p.m. No cover. Reservations recommended.

The Chalet. Kimpton Claret, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bar: Festive Pop-Up Holiday Bar. Club Vinyl, 1082 N. Broadway. 5-10 p.m. $16.50.

French Classics. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

My Favorite Queens. Central Presbyterian Denver, 1660 Sherman St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $35.

A Charlie Brown Christmas. Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7:30 p.m. $19.20-$163.84.

Alice in Winterland with Teddy Swims, Neon Trees and More. Bellco Theatre, 1538 Speer Blvd. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Yotto. ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St. 9 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Mammoth at Vancouver Warriors. Watch on ATL. 10:30 a.m.

Official Colorado Avalanche Watch Party. Tom’s Watch Bar, 1601 19th St., Unit 101. Starting at 10:30 a.m. No cover.

Sunday, Dec. 7

Just for fun

Camp Christmas Takeover. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

ICE! Featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora. 9 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Starting at $35.

Holiday Bazaar. Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Denver Winter Market. Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Swirly, Twirly Market. Denver BAZAAR, 2620 Walnut St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Denver Christkindlmarket. Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Cherry Creek North, along Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Magical Winter Nights. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4:15-8 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $19.95 (guests ages 3-18), $21.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $24.95 (adults).

*Blossom of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 4:30-9 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $18-$29 (members), $22-$33 (non-members).

*Trail of Lights. Denver Botanic Gardens - Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 5-8:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $10-$12 (children ages 3-15), $16-$18 (ages 65 and older), $18-$20 (adults).

Elitch Holidays (formerly Luminova Holidays). Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 5-9 p.m. $29.99.

*Christmas in Color. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5-9:30 p.m. $34.99.

*Hudson Holidays. Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 5-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15 (ages 3-12), $18 (ages 65 and older), $20 (adults).

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

The Secret World of Elephants. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Read more about the exhibit here.)

Children and Family Workshop: Chocolate Treats. Denver Botanic Gardens - York Street, 1007 York St. 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Advanced registration required. Ideal for ages 7 and up.

Santa & Mrs. Claus at The Station. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Visit with Santa. Tagawa Gardens, 7711 S. Parker Road, Centennial. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

Disney’s Frozen. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 1 p.m. Prices vary. Ideal for ages 4 and older.

Goodnight Moon. Randy Weeks Conservatory Theatre, 1101 13th St. 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

*Zoo Lights. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 4:30-10 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $23 (ages 3-15), $30 (ages 16 and older).

*Mile High Holidays Drone Show. Seen throughout Denver with the best places to watch at Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus, Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, the rooftop of Le Méridien Denver Downtown and Peaks Lounge. Starting at 7 p.m. Free. (Learn more about the second annual show here.)

Comedy and theater

Girl Winter. Basecamp Market Station, 1641 Market St. 1-4 p.m. $23.18

A Christmas Carol. Wolf Theatre, 1350 Arapahoe St. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Nick Thune. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $18-$23.

Triple Threat. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $15.

Art, culture, and media

Big Dreams in Denver’s Little Saigon. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi' : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors ages 17 and under), $10 (student, teacher or military member), $13-$15 (seniors), $15-18 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

The Collective at BASECAMP Gallery. Basecamp Market Station, 1465 16th St. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

The Nutcracker. Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 1 p.m. (sensory-friendly performance) and 6:30 p.m. $20-$40 (1 p.m. show) and $40-$175.

Eat and drink

Brunch with the Big Green Grump. Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, 9808 Sunningdale Blvd., Lone Tree. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover. Reservations required.

10-Year Anniversary Party. Something Brewing, 117 N. Main St., Unit A, Brighton. Starting at noon. No cover.

Ski Jorts City. Lady Justice Brewing Co., 3242 S. Acoma St., Englewood. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Santa's Little Man Ice Cream Factory. Little Man Ice Cream Factory, 4411 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Jingle Bao Rock. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-10:30 p.m. No cover.

It’s Tamale Time. Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St. 1-3 p.m. $44.52. Advanced registration required.

Toys for Tacos. BearLeek, 2611 Walnut St. 3-10 p.m. $50 (per person, with a toy donation), $75 (per person without donation). Advanced registration recommended.

Miracle Pop-Up Cocktail Bar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. advance registration required, event is only open to guests ages 21 and up.

Christmas Pop Up. Church & Union Denver downstairs room, 1433 17th St. Starting at 5 p.m. No cover. Reservations recommended.

Music and nightlife

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. $41.30-$129.80.

Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. 2 p.m. $35-$45.

A Charlie Brown Christmas. Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 2:30 p.m. $19.20-$163.84.

My Favorite Queens. Central Presbyterian Denver, 1660 Sherman St. 3 p.m. $35.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Mammoth at Philadelphia Flyers. Watch on ATL. 11 a.m.

*Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders. Watch on CBS. 2:05 p.m.

*Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets. Watch on Altitude, or listen on 92.5 FM. 4 p.m.