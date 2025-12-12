Another Denver police officer was arrested Thursday night

Henry Soni was the third DPD officer arrested in as many weeks.

The Denver Police Department said Thursday that Officer Henry Soni was arrested on charges for two separate incidents.

The first involves a reported sexual assault by Soni on Nov. 4. DPD said Soni was on duty at the time but was not on an active call for service. His charges are:

Investigation of sexual assault

Investigation of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer — while on duty

Investigation of unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer — show of authority

The second incident involves Soni’s handling of official records after conducting an on-scene investigation of a reported assault, which led to his arrest on Thursday. Charges for that incident include:

Investigation of attempt to influence a public servant

Investigation of forgery

Investigation of tampering physical evidence

Investigation of first-degree official misconduct

Soni joined DPD in 2024 and worked in District 3, which encompasses much of Denver south of Sixth Avenue. After the alleged sexual assault, Soni was removed from his assignments and was ordered to work from home. After his arrest, he was suspended without pay.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will ultimately decide his charges.

Soni is the third DPD officer to be arrested this month. Denver Police Officer Cody Haggard was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 3, in Arvada on suspicion of assault related to a domestic violence disturbance.

The other officer, Christopher Thomas, was arrested Friday, Dec. 5, in Jefferson County and faces felony eluding and reckless endangerment charges.