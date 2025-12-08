Two Denver police officers were arrested last week in separate incidents

Two Denver police officers have been arrested in the last week.

Denver Police Officer Cody Haggard was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 3, in Arvada on suspicion of assault related to a domestic violence disturbance.

The other officer, Christopher Thomas, was arrested Friday, Dec. 5, in Jefferson County and faces felony eluding and reckless endangerment charges.

Because Thomas’ alleged offense is a felony — accused of recklessly driving away from a pursuing officer — he has been suspended without pay until the case moves through the judicial process, DPD said in a release. Haggard, who is charged with a misdemeanor, remains with DPD and is now on an off-line assignment, the department said.

Court records show Haggard, 26, was released on a $1,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2026. Haggard joined the department in 2024 and, most recently, was assigned to patrol in southwest Denver. An internal review won’t start until after the case makes its way through the courts.

Thomas’ arrest stems from an incident in late October. A Colorado State Patrol trooper parked on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 58 in Jefferson County saw a pickup traveling 102 mph in a 65 zone, according to CSP.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle and began pursuing it, but the driver continued to accelerate, the CSP release said. The pickup was registered to Thomas, CSP said.

Troopers went to the address where the vehicle was registered, saw the truck, and said it sped off again. CSP and DPD gathered evidence and ultimately arrested him on Friday. Thomas, 29, has been with the department since 2021, according to DPD.

His appearance on bond is scheduled for Dec. 15.

DPD declined our requests for further questions regarding the arrest of its officers.