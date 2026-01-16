Things to do in Denver this weekend, Jan. 16-18

The Broncos play the Bills on Saturday.

Things to do in Denver

James "Orange Vader" Chavez plays his music video, "Denver Broncos Superfan Orange Vader ft. D-A-Dubb," in the "Vader Cave" behind his Northglenn home. Jan. 9, 2025.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

The National Western Stock Show continues in Denver this weekend, with a slew of events taking place each day. Local businesses are also getting in on the Wild West fun with a stampede event at the Clayton Hotel & Members Club and a hoedown at Wynkoop Brewing Co.

If western wear and events aren’t your speed, consider attending Wicked Sing-Along Drag Brunch or pick an audiobook and join the Denver Public Library and other readers at Sloan’s Lake for Audionauts.

The Denver Broncos are also back at it this weekend, facing off against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High in the divisional playoffs.

There will also be the annual Marade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 19.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday: Hannah Berner. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Friday, Jan. 16

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

Immigration Legal Help by Phone. Denver Public Library, phone or email. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

New Year, New You — Health & Wellness Fair. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Laser Stranger Things. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $17.90-$27.90 (children ages 3-12), $18.90-$28.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $21.90-$31.90 (adults). All ages.

Learning Lab: Soccer Starts. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

John Heffron. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $30-$35.

Ben Roy presents Almost Famous. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $12.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Southwest Impressions: A Broader Perspective. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $30 (members), $40 (non-members).

Perfectly Lost. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Colorado Wild Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Wynkoop’s Wild West Hoedown. Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7 p.m. $25.60-176.64.

Hairball. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Salooniverse. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $44.75.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Mammoth at Halifax Thunderbirds. Watch on ESPN+. 4:30 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude or KTVD. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

Laser Stranger Things. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Prices vary.

Adulti-Verse Space Rodeo. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. Starting at 6 p.m. Starting at $50.

The Clayton Stampede. Clayton Hotel & Members Club, 233 Clayton St. 7-10 p.m. $50.

Princess Trivia Showdown. Max Taps, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch, and 11405 E. Briarwood Ave., Unit 100, Centennial. Starting at 7 p.m. No cover (costumes encouraged).

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $21.90-$31.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $25.90-$35.90 (adults). All ages.

Family Book Celebration. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Kids’ Matinee: The Playmakers Family Brunch presents Cinderella. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. Noon. Prices vary. Ideal for ates 5-13, when accompanied by an adult.

Kids Game. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Wild West. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St.. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Comedy and theater

John Heffron. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Gigglelicious. Flipside Theatre, 502 Center Drive, Unit M, Superior. 7-9 p.m. $12.

Rotating Tap Comedy. SomePlace Else Brewery, 6425 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Makeshift Shakespeare What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9 p.m. $12-$15.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Perfectly Lost - Last Day. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Wings Pier Grand Opening Celebration. 13950 E. Mississippi Ave., Unit C. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover.

All About Spices: Jamaica. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $127.20. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Java Jams: Winter Wubzyland. Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St. 1:30-7 p.m. Starting at $25.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 7 p.m. $25.60-176.64.

Gin & Gothic: A Brontë Rocktale. Altona Grange Hall, 9386 N. 39th St., Longmont7-9 p.m. $22.11 (students, seniors and military members), $42.39 (general admission). Advance registration required.

Salooniverse. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $44.75.

Ava Bliss & Silvia Rose. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 10 p.m. No cover.

Sports and fitness

*Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS or Paramount+. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude, or listen at 92.5 FM. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Just for fun

National Western Stock Show. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the National Western Stock Show here.)

Audionauts: Step Into the Story at Sloan's Lake. Denver Public Library at Sloan’s Lake Boathouse, near West Byron Place and Sheridan Boulevard. 10-11 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Grown-Up Book Fair. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 3-6 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $21.90-$31.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $25.90-$35.90 (adults). All ages.

Wild West. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

John Heffron. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $22-$27.

Ben Roy. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US. History Colorado, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 18 and under), $15 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

One Painting at a Time: Danielle SeeWalker. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 1-2 p.m. Free (members), $13-15 (nonmembers).

Eat and drink

Dazzle Brunch with Bailey Hinkley Grogan. Dazzle at The Arts Complex, 1080 14th St. 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. $27.15 (children ages 12 and under), $57.15 (general admission).

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Diebolt Chili Cook-Off. Diebolt Brewing Co., 3855 Mariposa St. Starting at 2 p.m. Free (to attend and submit chili), $10 (tasting).

Wicked Sing-Along Drag Brunch. Denver Improv, 8246 E. 49th Ave. 2 p.m. $31.14.

Living the Dream - An MLK Day Experience. Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Ste. 102. Starting at 8 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert. Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Unit 15. 1 p.m. $25.60-176.64.

No Enemies: Call and Response Workshop. Cookie Factory, 425 W. 4th Ave. 2-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Sports and fitness

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude, or listen at 92.5 FM. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.