Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 6-8

Jazz Roots in Five Points, a golden retriever takeover and the last weekend for an art museum exhibition.

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Cheers to the weekend, Denver!

Get a jump start on the weekend with a Portugal-themed cooking class Friday night at Cook Street followed by Goldens in Golden (yes, Golden Retrievers take over downtown Golden) on Saturday.

Monster Jam is also in town this weekend, as is an immersive dinosaur experience. And Five Points is hosting Jazz Roots, a Black History Month celebration.

It’s also the last weekend to visit "The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism" exhibit at the Denver Art Museum.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *Discos on Ice. Mountain Recreation Pool and Ice Rink, 1700 Bull Pasture Road, Eagle. 4-6 p.m. Free (to skate), $4 (rentals). All ages.

Friday, Feb. 6

Just for fun

*Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

Faux Cake Jewelry Box. Friends of Friends at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5:30-8 p.m. $35.

Monster Jam. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Girls’ Club Galentine’s. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 7-11 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $17.90-$27.90 (children ages 3-12), $18.90-$28.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $21.90-$31.90 (adults). All ages.

Learning Lab: Soccer Starts. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Little Kids Create - ART. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Create Together: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Movie & 3D Pen Craft Night: Lady & The Tramp. Mindcraft Makerspace, 2501 Dallas St., Suite 228, Aurora. 6-8:15 p.m. $35. Advance registration required.

Comedy and theater

Brooklyn Laundry. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7-8:30 p.m. $16.75 (students), $43.75 (general admission).

Robert Kelly. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Steve Rannazzisi. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$40.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $61.

The Great Gatsby. Colorado Ballet at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Rotating Tap Comedy. River North Brewery - Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Shrek The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. $40-$45.

Meet Cute. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9:15 p.m. $12-$20.

Art, culture, and media

Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required for timed entry.

First Friday: Celebrating AfroLatinidad. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr. 5-9 p.m. Free.

First Friday Art Walks. Santa Fe Art District, along Santa Fe Drive from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. No cover.

First Fridays Creator Market. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

First Friday. RiNo, locations vary throughout Denver’s River North Art District. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Grand Opening Party. The Gallery, 3246 Larimer St. 6-9:30 p.m. No cover.

Uphill Both Ways: First Friday Opening Reception. Alto Gallery, 1900 35th St., Suite B. 6-10 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Reservations recommended.

Kick-Off Pawrty. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Grabados Y Gustación: Printmaking & Mezcal. Manos Sagrados, 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6-11 p.m. $15.

WorldDenver: Culture to Cuisine - A French Cooking Experience. Stir to Learn - Downtown, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 6-9 p.m. $132.50. Advance registration required.

A World of Taste: Portugal. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Pike's Place Market. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $127.20. Advance registration required.

First Friday Thieves | Barrel Room Tasting Series. Downslope Distilling, 6770 S. Dawson Circle, Suite 400, Centennial. 7-8:30 p.m. $50 (one person), $90 (two people).

Music and nightlife

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Emo Night Karaoke. Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St. 8 p.m. $21.

Priscilla Block. Grizzly Rose, 5450 Lincoln St. 8 p.m. $26.72.

Sports and fitness

2026 Olympic Opening Ceremony. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 7 p.m. No cover.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Just for fun

*Goldens in Golden. Downtown Golden. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*2026 Lunar New Year Market. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

*Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

*Immigration Legal Help. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St., and via the phone and email. 10-11 a.m. Free.

The Sober Singles Party. Vivid Minds Cafe, 1545 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

XoXo Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*2026 Juanita Gray Community Service Awards & Blacks in Colorado Hall of Fame Ceremony. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave., and online. 1-3:30 p.m. Free.

Monster Jam. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Valentine’s Day Prep Party. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. 2-5 p.m. Free.

Romance on Tap. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 3-6 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $21.90-$31.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $25.90-$35.90 (adults). All ages.

Family Discovery Series: Treasure Island, An Interactive Play. The Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 10 a.m. $12. Ideal for ages 2-6.

Cartoonamator - Animate Your Drawings. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 6 and older.

Arabic Stories & Language Hour. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Create: DIY Sticker Making Workshop. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 11 a.m. $60.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $61.

The Great Gatsby. Colorado Ballet at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Shrek The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $40-$45.

Robert Kelly. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Brooklyn Laundry. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 7-8:30 p.m. $16.75 (students), $43.75 (general admission).

Steve Rannazzisi. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $30-$40.

Meet Cute. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9:15 p.m. $12-$20.

Art, culture, and media

Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required for timed entry.

Colorado Wild. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

The After Pawrty. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

Day of Darks. Wynkoop Brewing, 1634 18th St. Noon-3 p.m. $50.

Zymos Brewing’s 2nd Anniversary Party. Zymos Brewing, 5180 S. Lowell Blvd., Littleton. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Reservations recommended.

Valentine’s Wine Mixology. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 6-8 p.m. $67.

Music and nightlife

Five Points Jazz Roots. Welton Street Corridor, along Welton Street between 20th and 30th avenues. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Rhythms of the Cosmos. Gates Concert Hall, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary (free for children ages 12 and under).

Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & The Fuel. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $57.64 (in advance), $62.79 (day of).

Chris Lorenzo. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 9 p.m. $54.63.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Men's Snowboarding Big Air Finals. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 11:30 a.m. No cover.

*Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls. Watch on Altitude, or listen on 92.5 FM. 6 p.m.

Full Swing Smackdown. The Local Drive Hangar, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 8-10 p.m. Free.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Just for fun

*2026 Lunar New Year Market. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

*Orchid Showcase. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members, children ages 2 and under), $12 (guests ages 3-15, students), $12.50 (guests ages 65 and older, military members), $16.50 (adults).

XoXo Market. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Monster Jam. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Noon. Prices vary.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

*Snow Days. Children’s Museum of Denver, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. Opens at 9 a.m. Free (children under 1 year of age and members), $17.75 (1-year-olds and visitors ages 60 and older), $19.75 (ages 2-59). All ages.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $21.90-$31.90 (children ages 3-12), $23.90-$33.90 (ages 13-17, students, military, disabled and seniors ages 65 and older), $25.90-$35.90 (adults). All ages.

Create to Learn — Sensory Exploration for Walkers. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Learn and Explore: Joyous Paws Therapy Dog. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $61.

Brooklyn Laundry. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. at The Savory Denver, 2700 Arapahoe St. 2-3:30 p.m. $16.75 (students), $43.75 (general admission).

The Great Gatsby. Colorado Ballet at Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

Shrek The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 2 p.m. $40-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Last Day - The Honest Eye: Camille Pissarro’s Impressionism. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary. Advance registration required for timed entry.

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Sunday Drag Bingo Brunch. Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Tail-Wagging Tailgate. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3-10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Yoga at the Aquarium. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45 (includes yoga and aquarium admission). Advance registration recommended.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.