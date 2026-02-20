Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 20-22

Lunar New Year, laser shows and more!

Things to do in Denver

The Guiding Mountain Dragon and Lion Dance Association performs during the Far East Center's annual Lunar New Year celebration. Feb. 1, 2025.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Lunar New Year celebrations return this weekend with festivals at Denver’s Far East Center and Bao Brewhouse. Events celebrating the year of the Fire Horse will also take place in Highlands Ranch and at the Denver Tech Center.

Laser shows at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science are back this weekend, too. Shows will feature music from Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish.

And for the plant lovers, a seed starting event will be held at a library in Centennial, and the Colorado Garden & Home Show has taken over the Colorado Convention Center.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: Oh, The Places You’ll Go Exhibit. Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Dr., Evergreen. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Saturday). Free. All ages.

Saturday: *Mardi Gras 4Paws. Along Main Street from Third to Seventh avenues in Frisco (parade) and outside along Third Avenue next to the Information Center on the south side of Main Street in Frisco (street party). Noon-2 p.m. $20-$35. All ages.

Friday, Feb. 20

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $12 (guests ages 65 and older), $15 (guests ages 13-64).

Battle of the Books 2026: The Book That Changed Everything. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Learning Lab Black History Month: Drums. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

ideaLAB Friday Focus: Beat Making with GarageBand. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Advance registration required. All ages.

Teens Learn and Explore: Hip-hop Dancing. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Advance registration required. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

2026 Colorado Environmental Film Festival. Green Center at Colorado School of Mines, 924 16th St., Golden. 10 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. $15 (single ticket), $60 (Five-ticket pass), $99 (all access).

SIX: Drag Queens. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 7 p.m. $27.53.

Jackie Kashian. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $28-$33.

Art, culture, and media

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Loving Gestures. ASLD Englewood Branch | 901 Englewood Parkway, Unit 108, Englewood. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. Reservations recommended.

Candles & Cocktails. Illuminare at Angry Chicken, 1930 S. Havana St., Aurora. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $50-$75. Advance registration required.

Lunar New Year and 5-Year Anniversary. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Times vary. Starting at $125. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser Taylor Swift. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Icelantic’s Winter Mission ft. BigXthaPlug. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 6:30 p.m. $90.62 (general admission), $150 (VIP).

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Laser Bad Bunny. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Chase McDaniel. Grizzly Rose, 5450 Lincoln St. 8 p.m. $24.15.

Hayes Carll. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Mammoth at Toronto Rock. Watch on ESPN+. 5:30 p.m.

*Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers. Watch on Altitude, or listen on 92.5 FM. 8 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Just for fun

Seed Starting. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 9-10 a.m. $25. Advance registration recommended.

*Immigration Legal Help. Denver Public Library, via phone or email. 10-11 a.m. Free.

Plaza Immigrant Resources. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St., Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct., and Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. 10 a.m.-noon. (Corky Gonzales and Green Valley) and 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Virginia Village). Free.

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $12 (guests ages 65 and older), $15 (guests ages 13-64).

Framebridge Cherry Creek Grand Opening. 255 Clayton St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Lunar New Year. Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Lunar New Year. Southridge Recreation Center, 4800 McArthur Ranch Road, Highlands Ranch. Noon-4 p.m. Free (cultural fair), $10 (for each performance).

2026 Chinese New Year Gala. Marriott DTC, 4900 S. Syracuse St. 5-11 p.m. $350.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 11 a.m. $27.82. All ages.

Create Together: All Ages Coloring Cafe. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

2026 Colorado Environmental Film Festival. Green Center at Colorado School of Mines, 924 16th St., Golden. 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $15 (single ticket), $60 (Saturday or five-ticket pass), $99 (all access).

Cowboys and East Indians. The Singleton Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. $93-$105.50.

Jackie Kashian. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $28-$33.

Michael Carbonaro. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Ron Funches. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $34-$39.

Art, culture, and media

Loving Gestures. ASLD Englewood Branch | 901 Englewood Parkway, Unit 108, Englewood. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Poetry Slam with Slam Nuba. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-4 p.m. Free (members, visitors ages 18 and under or with code), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Reservations recommended.

Culinary Date Night: Italy. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Five Points Jazz Roots. Welton Street Corridor, along Welton Street between 20th and 30th avenues. Noon-midnight. No cover.

Laser Taylor Swift. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

Laser Bad Bunny. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Celtic Night - Open Irish/Trad Session. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Sidepiece. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8:25 p.m. $78.84.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

WinterFest 2026 Ice Climbing World Cup & Festival. The Climbing Collective, 155 Pinnacle St., Longmont. 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Free (Climbing Collective members and children ages 11 and under), $10 (one day, general admission), $14 (all weekend, general admission), $55-$99 (VIP).

2026 Kickoff Party. Barquentine Brewing Co., 5505 W. 20th Ave., Suite 178, Edgewater. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Advance registration recommended.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, Feb. 22

Just for fun

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $12 (guests ages 65 and older), $15 (guests ages 13-64).

Lunar New Year. Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Lucky Strike Lone Tree Lucky Launch Party. Lucky Strike Lone Tree, 9255 Kimmer Dr., Lone Tree. Noon-3 p.m. Free.

R&B Bingo & Karaoke. Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Unit 102. 4-7 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Comedy and theater

2026 Colorado Environmental Film Festival. Green Center at Colorado School of Mines, 924 16th St., Golden. 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. $15 (single ticket), $60 (Saturday pass), $30 (Sunday pass), $60 (five-ticket pass), $99 (all access).

Ron Funches. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 4:30 p.m. $28-$33.

Sam Adams. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Jeffrey Keller. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 8:15 p.m. $20.

Art, culture, and media

Loving Gestures. ASLD Englewood Branch | 901 Englewood Parkway, Unit 108, Englewood. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Sushi-Making Class. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Unit 120. 1-3 p.m. $129 (includes wine flight or two glasses of wine). Advance registration required.

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3-10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Traditional Peruvian. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $127.20 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

Nani Vazana. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $37.04 (in advance), $42.19 (day of).

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $12 (member), $15 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*All-Out Mardi Crawl. Starting at the Apex Center, 13150 W. 72nd Ave., Arvada. Starting at 9 a.m. $39-$48 (virtual 5k), $43-$54 (5k or virtual 10k), $52-$65 (10k or virtual half marathon), $68-$86 (half marathon).

WinterFest 2026 Ice Climbing World Cup & Festival. The Climbing Collective, 155 Pinnacle St., Lonmont. 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Free (Climbing Collective members and children ages 11 and under), $10 (one day, general admission), $14 (all weekend, general admission), $55-$99 (VIP).

*Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors. Watch on ABC, or listen on 92.5 FM. 1:30 p.m.

Flexi-Verse: Buti Glow. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 4 p.m. $37.75.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.