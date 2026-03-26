Denver news

Denver is hazy because of smoke from Nebraska wildfires

Andrew Kenney
1 min. read
Smoke fills the sky over Denver. March 26, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

It isn’t just you — Denver is looking gross and hazy this warm Thursday afternoon. 

Looking outside Denverite’s Uptown office windows, the sun has been blotted out by a light smoke, painting the city a sickly grey.

State health officials said the bulk of the smoke is coming from two fires burning in Nebraska: the Ashby fire and the Minor fire. Meanwhile, smoke from the 24 Fire near Penrose was blowing into the area early Thursday morning.   

State data shows air quality is at moderate levels for the Denver metro. While that doesn’t come with any public health advisories, people who are sensitive to smoke may want to stay indoors and limit outside activities. 

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, prolonged periods of heavy smoke are not expected.

Smoke fills the sky over Denver. March 26, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Andrew Kenney

Andrew Kenney became the supervising editor of Denverite in 2024. He covered state politics for Colorado Public Radio as a reporter from 2019 to 2024, and previously was a reporter at The Denver Post, Denverite and The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

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Email: [email protected]

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