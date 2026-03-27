What to know about Denver Summit FC’s first home game on Saturday

More than 60,000 fans will watch the game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver Summit FC forward Natasha Flint (26) and Gotham FC defender Lilly Reale (4) run for the ball during an NWSL soccer match, Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Harrison, N.J. Denver won 2-0.

Denver Summit FC will make its much-anticipated debut in front of a home crowd on Saturday at noon at Empower Field at Mile High.

The team will play Washington Spirit — a one-time champion and one-time runner-up in previous NWSL seasons — in its inaugural home game. The Summit is coming off its first-ever win, during a midweek game against Gotham FC.

The team is hoping — and expected — to break the National Women’s Soccer League attendance record.

Here’s what to know for those attending the game and those who want to watch it elsewhere.

What attendees should expect.

The game has sold more than 60,000 tickets for its inaugural game — enough to smash the NWSL attendance record, but about 15,000 short of a stadium sellout.

For those driving to the game or hoping to tailgate, the team says that on-site stadium parking is expected to sell out. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m.

Off-site parking will be available at the Auraria Campus and the Denver Aquarium. Pricing will vary.

People are encouraged to use public transportation to get to the stadium. The E and W light rail lines go directly to Empower Field at Mile High. RTD will add rail cars to the D, E and W lines.

Bus routes that stop near Empower Field include Route 30, 31, 1, 15L and 16.

Empower Field at Mile High has a clear bag policy. Larger bags that are not clear will be turned away at the gates. Smaller bags, like clutches and fanny packs less than 4.5” X 6.5”, will be allowed in.

Once at the stadium grounds, there will be several giveaways and fan events. The fan zone will be located on Mane Street, at the south end of the stadium.

After the game, travelers going downtown could see additional traffic from the No Kings Protest, which is expected to bring tens of thousands of protesters to central Denver. RTD said up to 23 bus routes could be impacted, including several buses that go to Empower Field.

How to watch from home or elsewhere.

If the stadium isn’t exactly your vibe, there will be several watch parties across the Denver metro area.

Big gatherings include ones at Town Hall Collaborative and McGregor Square. Denver’s only women’s sports bar, the 99ers on Colfax, will also be screening the game.

Those watching from home can see the home opener on CBS or Paramount+, both of which require an antenna, a cable subscription or a streaming subscription. The rest of the Summit’s games will be streamed on five other platforms, some of which require subscriptions.