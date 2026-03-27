No Kings in Denver: Where, when and what to know about traffic

The anti-Trump demonstrations have drawn tens of thousands to downtown.

Thousands of people took to Denver’s streets taking part in the No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025. A second march against President Trump’s deportation policies was part of the day’s events.

The third “No Kings” demonstration is coming to Denver and more than 70 other communities across Colorado on Saturday, March 28.

In Denver, the main protest will start at noon on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol and across the street at the Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park.

A march will start at the Capitol at 1:15 p.m. No marching route has been specified, but demonstrators will likely go through lower downtown or down Broadway. Organizers hope to return to the Capitol by 2:30 p.m., according to Westword.

The past two rallies have blocked off Lincoln Street for the duration of the protest and Broadway at certain points of the march, with the Denver Police Department closing off certain roads to protect marchers.

The Regional Transportation Department is planning for both disruptions from No Kings and increased ridership from people attending Denver Summit FC’s first game. The agency said 23 routes could be impacted, including: the 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52, 83L, 120X, ART, FF and FREE bus lines, and the D, E, H, L, and W rail lines.

Around 50,000 people participated in the last No Kings in October, according to organizers, and they’re expecting the third rendition to be bigger.

Veterans Memorial Park will become a community hub filled with music, booths and speeches until 5 p.m. More than 50 organizations will be in attendance.

“No Kings 3 is about standing up to authoritarianism, corporate capture, and empire — including organized resistance to ICE and its ongoing violence against our communities,” according to the organizers.

Other ways to participate in No Kings

There is also a separate event billed as an accessible protest on Saturday from noon - 2 p.m. The residents of Kavod Senior Life in Cherry Creek will host the seated demonstration at 22 S. Adam St

Then, on Tuesday, March 31, No Kings organizers are hosting a virtual community call to discuss next steps.