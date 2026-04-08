RTD CEO Debra Johnson to leave job next year

The transit district has struggled to retain senior leaders and grow ridership.

Debra Johnson will leave her job next year as chief executive of the Regional Transportation District, ending a difficult tenure that has seen RTD struggle to bring riders — and revenue — back to its buses and trains after a pandemic-era crash.

In an email to staff, Johnson said that she had declined a contract extension that had been offered by the agency’s board.

“I subsequently decided to decline the offer, recognizing my many years of service at RTD, as well as for personal and professional reasons,” she wrote.

Johnson will leave the role when her contract expires in May 2027, she said.

Johnson, whose salary is $421,878, was picked for the role in August 2020 and started work in November of that year. At the time, RTD was struggling with a severe drop in ridership.

Use of the agency’s trains and buses fell by more than half amid the pandemic and has struggled to regain ground. Ridership fell again for parts of 2025, due in part to a sprawling effort to repair tracks.

The start of her leadership run was “a time of uncertainty and shifting priorities,” Johnson wrote. “I also remember this team coming together and employees rolling up their sleeves, traits that are still exhibited by staff.”

RTD also has struggled with an exodus of senior leadership and a major budget crisis during Johnson’s five-year tenure.

RTD CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson smiles for a portrait on a bus on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Nathaniel Minor/Denverite

RTD confirmed that Johnson had declined an offer to extend her contract.

RTD runs buses and trains through eight metro Denver counties, serving cities including Denver, Boulder, Broomfield and Aurora. The district is governed by a 15-member board of directors that appoints the CEO.

RTD is now facing a $215 million budget gap, amid ongoing gripes about the quality of the sales tax and fare-funded services. Johnson suggested one solution to fill the gap: Make customers pay for parking at Park-and-Rides and consider cutting services. The agency’s finances will be a major challenge for its next leader, who may have to convince taxpayers, lawmakers and riders to support the struggling agency.

A difficult tenure during a challenging time for RTD

Some former RTD leaders alleged Johnson was an insulting micromanager.

“I was so broken down by this leadership style,” a former senior manager told CPR in 2024. “There was never anything to look forward to. I would classify it as an abusive relationship.”

At the time, Johnson said she was dismayed by the comments.

During the pandemic, safety issues plagued buses and light rail trains. But in the years since, Johnson has appointed new leadership for RTD’s police department and expanded the number of officers riding across the system.

The agency also has worked to revamp its services and restore more frequent service for some lines — a change that could rebuild ridership.

At the same time, the agency has failed to complete a long-promised FasTrack train from Denver to Boulder — a problem that began long before Johnson arrived.

RTD CEO Debra Johnson speaks during a board meeting, as officials decide whether to charge more for the district's Access-On-Demand program. Sept. 30, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The broken promise has irked the project’s supporters, including Gov. Jared Polis. And it’s a major reason that the state of Colorado has pursued Front Range Passenger Rail, which will connect Pueblo to Fort Collins and cities in between. RTD is expected to play a significant role in the project.

Under her leadership, RTD also raised rates for the district’s Access–on-Demand service that gives people with disabilities affordable, accessible transportation. The move drew criticisms and led to a lawsuit that has since been dropped.

RTD management has come under fire at the Statehouse, where lawmakers have proposed eliminating two-thirds of the district’s board of directors over leadership concerns.

Prior to coming to Denver, Johnson was the deputy CEO of Long Beach Transit.

The next RTD leader, expected to be appointed in the next year, will be charged with massive fundraising to close the gargantuan budget gap.