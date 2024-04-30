Denver’s watering rules take effect Wednesday

Denver's annual watering rules run this Wednesday through Oct. 1. The water conservation policy first began in the early 2000s after a severe drought. Between 2006 and 2016, water use fell by around 22%.

Here's what you need to know:

Lawn watering is barred between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with residents encouraged to water during cooler times of day more generally.

Residents should water only two days per week, with a potential third if needed. Denverites cannot water more than three days per week.

Do not let water accumulate in gutters, alleys and streets.

Do not spray water on concrete or asphalt.

Leaking sprinkler systems must be fixed within 10 days.

Do not water during rain or high wind.

Drivers should use a hose nozzle with a shut-off valve to clean cars.

Denver Water also advises that longer grass conserves more water. Newly planted grass is subject to watering rules after 21 days.

Residents can request a 21-day exemption online, and report water waste to 311.

And if you want a laugh, Denver Water made a whole music video titled "I Water That Way" from "the Splashstreet Boys."

"Sometimes you get an idea, and you have to see it through, no matter how much it sets you up to be ridiculed by everyone in your life," wrote Denver Water spokesperson Jimmy Luthye on the video.