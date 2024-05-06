Dallas will have home ice against Colorado. The Avs won the season series 3-1 against the Stars.

Things to do in Denver

Colorado Avalanche fans cheer at the Auraria watch party in Denver during Game 5, Friday, June 24.

Following a Game 7 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, the Dallas Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As champions of the Central Division, Dallas will have home ice advantage against Colorado.

The first puck drop of the series is Tuesday, May 7, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Dallas finished the season six points above Colorado, but the Avs won the season series 3-1. The Stars won the last regular season matchup 7-4 on April 7.

Colorado returns to the ice after a 7-day rest since eliminating the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 on April 30. These teams have faced off five times in the postseason, most recently in the 2020 second round where the Stars won the series in seven games.

Here is the schedule of games for the Avs second-round series:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas (ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas (TNT and truTV)

Game 3: Saturday, May 11, TBD in Denver (TNT truTV)

Game 4: Monday, May 13, TBD in Denver (ESPN)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 15, in Dallas (If necessary)

Game 6: Friday, May 17, in Denver (If necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, May 19, in Dallas (If necessary)