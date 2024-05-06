Things to do in Denver

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Dallas Stars in the second round of NHL playoffs. Here’s the schedule of games

Dallas will have home ice against Colorado. The Avs won the season series 3-1 against the Stars.
Isaac Vargas
2 min. read
Colorado Avalanche fans cheer at the Auraria watch party in Denver during Game 5, Friday, June 24.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Following a Game 7 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, the Dallas Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

As champions of the Central Division, Dallas will have home ice advantage against Colorado.

The first puck drop of the series is Tuesday, May 7, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Dallas finished the season six points above Colorado, but the Avs won the season series 3-1. The Stars won the last regular season matchup 7-4 on April 7.

Colorado returns to the ice after a 7-day rest since eliminating the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 on April 30. These teams have faced off five times in the postseason, most recently in the 2020 second round where the Stars won the series in seven games.

Here is the schedule of games for the Avs second-round series:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas (ESPN)

Game 2: Thursday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Dallas (TNT and truTV)

Game 3: Saturday, May 11, TBD in Denver (TNT truTV)

Game 4: Monday, May 13, TBD in Denver (ESPN)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 15, in Dallas (If necessary)

Game 6: Friday, May 17, in Denver (If necessary)

Game 7: Sunday, May 19, in Dallas (If necessary)

Isaac is Denverite’s arts and culture reporter. He’s a Mile High kid, an alum of Denver School of the Arts and the University of Denver, and a frequent visitor of Taco Mex on Colfax. Most recently, he completed the NPR Next Generation Radio program with Colorado Public Radio.

Returning from a short stint in Boston, he’s back and excited about chasing the magic of Denver’s art and culture community.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram, @isaacxiv_, and send him tips on Denver artists that deserve their flowers while they can still smell them.

