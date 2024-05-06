See renderings of Denver’s largest condo development since 2009, at the old Shelby’s Bar & Grill site

Construction is underway at the old Shelby's Bar and Grill site, at 18th and Glenarm streets, where Canadian developer Amacon is building a two-tower building with 461 for-sale units.

The project, dubbed Upton Residencies, will be the largest condo project in Denver since 2009, a sign that the long-frozen market, that developers say has been slowed by construction defects legislation, might be thawing a bit.

The homes, a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedrooms, start in the low-$400,000s, well below the median price of a home in the metro. But there will also be penthouses for those who can afford them.

The building will rise 400 feet tall.

A rendering of the Upton Residencies tower at the old Shelby's Bar & Grill site. Courtesy of Amacon

“While downtown Denver has no shortage of rental units, Upton Residences is opening up new doors for homeownership in the heart of the city,” said Stephanie Babineau, VP of marketing and sales for Amacon, in a statement. “Upton will transform the Upper Downtown neighborhood into a vibrant hub, bridging Downtown Denver and the Uptown neighborhood. With the unique mix of residences, retail, and hotel-styled amenities spaces, we believe the development will bring new energy to the area and enrich the neighborhood.”

Units in the towers will start in the low $400,000s. There will be a mix of typical apartments and penthouses with floor-to-cieling windows offering a mix of city and mountain views.

“Upton will be a game-changing landmark that will redefine the Denver skyline,” said Steve Featherston, Vice President of Development and Construction at Amacon, in a statement. “It will stand as a tribute to the city and set a new standard for luxury living. This visual focal point is spotlighting how to effectively bring together residential, retail, and hospitality, for residents and the community to enjoy.”

The building broke ground in spring of 2022, and it's slated to open in mid-2025.



Longtime Denverites will be stunned to see the towers rise where Shelby's dished out drinks and food to neighbors.

The popular bar, named one of the best in the country by Esquire Magazine, closed in 2019.