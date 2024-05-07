This summer in Denver film

Coco at Levitt Pavilion, paired screenings of Fast Furious saga films (with a classic car and lowrider pre-show) and other exciting screenings around the city.

Warmer weather means the return of free and family-friendly opportunities to engage in outdoor film experiences. Denver Film recently announced its movie lineup for its popular Film on the Rocks programming, but like Kendrick Lamar and Drake diss records, the cultural arts organization is not done cooking.

The film non-profit has announced a schedule of summer programming, including two new summer series and partnerships with organizations like Levitt Pavilion, Biennial of the Americas and MCA Denver.

“We’re excited to bring a jam-packed, diverse lineup of films and events that will carry our film-loving audiences through the summer with a variety of indoor and outdoor experiences,” said Denver Film CEO Kevin Smith.

While Denverites grapple with the changing landscape of its growing city, including the imminent end to one of its historic film houses, here are some of how the nonprofit plans to engage locals with the art of cinema this summer.

LGBTQIA+ film festival returns August 8. Get early access to the lineup at this year’s Denver Pridefest.

Their LGBTQIA+ film festival, CinemaQ, returns for its 16th year from August 8 to 11. Festival passes go on sale beginning May 8. Attendees at this year’s June 24 Denver Pridefest who visit the Denver Film booth will be given an early look at the which films are on tap.

The annual unlimited ride party at Lakeside Amusement Park returns August 24.

Denver Film’s annual Summer Scream, an open bar, 21-plus fundraiser at the historic Lakeside Amusement Park is set to return August 24. The end-of-summer event promises unlimited rides, live music and an immersive experience. Last year’s 90s-themed party featured a giant Furby and a Tamagotchi photo booth.

Two new partnerships with Levitt Pavilion, Biennial of the Americas and MCA Denver.

In partnership with MCA Denver, Denver Film will screen three double features, accompanied by other themed activities, at the historic Holiday Theater.

The Summer Cinema Sundays programming will feature a Father’s Day pairing on June 16 of ‘Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade’ with ‘Field of Dreams,’ in celebration of both films 35th anniversaries.

Then on July 14 there will be a special pre-show appearance of classic cars and lowriders outside of the Northside theater to go with screenings of ‘The Fast & The Furious’ and ‘2Fast 2Furious.’

Another new partnership with Levitt Pavilion and the Biennial of the Americas will offer a free outdoor ‘Cine en La Colina’ or ‘Film on the Hill’ film series. A presentation of Disney’s 2017 animated film ‘Coco’ will be shown on June 6 and a screening of the 1973 Luchadore action flick ‘Santo vs. Doctor Death’ will be shown on August 15 in its original Spanish with English subtitles.

Film series for Sci-Fi and History fanatics.

The Sie FilmCenter and the Infinity Theater at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science are teaming up on a series of of sci-fi movies, beginning July 10. DMNS scientists will be on hand to help 'untangle fact from fiction' in the films.

Lovers of Colorado history will get their fix through the Reel to Real programming series, done in partnership with History Colorado. The four-week series will feature films set in Colorado through the ages, like ‘The Prestige,’ ‘BlacKKKlansman,’ and ‘The Shining,’ and will be paired with History Colorado curators and experts leading discussions on the historical contexts of each film.

More free outdoor films

In partnership with Denver Arts & Venues, Sunset Cinema programming will offer five nights of free film at DCPA’s Sculpture Garden. This year’s theme will be ‘Animation Celebration’ and the lineup is expected to be announced May 21.