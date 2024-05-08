Denverite is hiring its next editor!

Local newsroom Denverite, which is roommates with CPR News, is hiring its next editor!
How are you hiring?
All of the official application stuff is right here — we're looking for the usual materials, plus the answers to three questions! You can read a complete job posting here or just get straight to the application here.
Sure, but what does it pay?
$71,900 - $95,800 annually
Why are you hiring?
Our previous editor took a digital editor job at NPR. Wow, right?
When are you hiring?
We're gathering resumes right now, and we hope to have our new editor start really soon!
Who are you hiring?
Our ideal candidate will have the following qualities:
- We’re seeking someone with an understanding of tactical approaches to growing and serving audiences of different backgrounds and interests in a city.
- You should have an interest in how cities work, from city planning to legislation to neighborhood activism, and how cities play, including arts, dining, the outdoors and more.
- It’s important to have enthusiasm for working with a team of talented, high-energy journalists who want to cover Denver and its surroundings with big-city questions and small-town zeal – and the know-how to provide meaningful coaching and motivation as needed.
- You should have the ability to discuss pros and cons of specific journalistic approaches to topics or stories with reporters, fellow editors, and other staff.
- We’re seeking someone who can remain calm under pressure and energized by the work of shaping a young news brand.
- Another important consideration for us is someone with the ability to identify and champion stories that emphasize and leverage what makes a city unique.
Minimum Qualifications:
- 5 - 7 years of experience broadly related to the position. This experience should include:
- Experience coaching, mentoring and managing staff, helping reporters shape their beats and assign specific stories.
- Experience editing stories on deadline or for long-term projects and experience with writing the occasional breaking story. Also, experience with authoring and editing newsletters.
- Experience using strong news judgment informed by equitable and empathetic journalistic values.
- Experience looking up, understanding and analyzing audience data to create suggested courses of action.
- Familiarity with working with content management systems such as WordPress.
- A demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.
- A demonstrated ability to meet deadlines, handle multiple priorities and work in a fast-paced digital environment.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent attention to detail.
- A valid driver's license and clean driving record
- While not required, it would be nice if you have knowledge of the Denver metro area, know how to speak Spanish and have public speaking experience.
- While not required, it would be nice if you have experience looking at government agendas and budgets and communicating how items could be stories that clearly relate to people’s everyday lives.