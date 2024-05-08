Denverite is hiring its next editor!

Love Denver? Know a lot about the city? Come help us tell everyone about it.

Soccer fans freak out after the U.S. national team scored their first goal in the first game of the 2024 Women’s World Cup, during a watch party at Number 38 in the RiNo Art District. July 21, 2023.

Local newsroom Denverite, which is roommates with CPR News, is hiring its next editor!

How are you hiring?

All of the official application stuff is right here — we're looking for the usual materials, plus the answers to three questions! You can read a complete job posting here or just get straight to the application here.

Sure, but what does it pay?

$71,900 - $95,800 annually

Why are you hiring?

Our previous editor took a digital editor job at NPR. Wow, right?

Dahlia Lopez and Kareena Romero weave paper during the Oaxaca en Denver festival at Re:Vision's Westwood campus. April 27, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

When are you hiring?

We're gathering resumes right now, and we hope to have our new editor start really soon!

Who are you hiring?

Our ideal candidate will have the following qualities:

We’re seeking someone with an understanding of tactical approaches to growing and serving audiences of different backgrounds and interests in a city.

You should have an interest in how cities work, from city planning to legislation to neighborhood activism, and how cities play, including arts, dining, the outdoors and more.

It’s important to have enthusiasm for working with a team of talented, high-energy journalists who want to cover Denver and its surroundings with big-city questions and small-town zeal – and the know-how to provide meaningful coaching and motivation as needed.

You should have the ability to discuss pros and cons of specific journalistic approaches to topics or stories with reporters, fellow editors, and other staff.

We’re seeking someone who can remain calm under pressure and energized by the work of shaping a young news brand.

Another important consideration for us is someone with the ability to identify and champion stories that emphasize and leverage what makes a city unique.

The Welton Room's Kellen Jelley (left) and Greg Mak put the finishing touches on their sweet potato korokke balls during a preview of Mile High Asian Food Week in their Five Points space. April 16, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Minimum Qualifications: