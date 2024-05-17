Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 17-19

Enjoy a free concert at Levitt Pavilion, live music at the Dairy Block, or cheer on the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche during playoff games this weekend.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Kick off the weekend with a free concert at Levitt Pavilion or enjoy free, live music at the Dairy Block. Other weekend happenings include a tulip festival, a gluten-free foodie festival and playoff games for the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche.

Comedians Pete Davidson and Gabriel Iglesias are performing at Paramount Theatre and Ball Arena, respectively.

Whatever you get up to, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, May 17

Just for fun

*Spring Tulip Festival. 2205 E. Highway 105, Monument. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 (admission).

Kids and family

Joy Park Free Night. Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Children’s Museum Dr. 4:30-8 p.m./or sunset. Free.

Comedy and theater

Heather McDonald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$80.

Kelsey Cook. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Arts, culture, and media

Party on the Plaza. Plaza of the Americas, 1550 Wewatta St. 4-9 p.m. Free.

Opening Reception: Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Third Friday Collector’s Night. Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 5:30-9:30 p.m. No cover.

Immersive Jazz-Art Experience. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73 Ave., Unit 11. 7-9:30 p.m. $20 (in advance), $25 (at the door).

Eat and drink

Via 313 Pizza Park Meadows Grand Opening. 9595 E. County Line Road, Suite C., Centennial. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Emily Barnes. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Levitt’s Free Series: Paa Kow with Zimbira. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

Ganja White Night. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Fleetmac Wood. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $29.50.

Sports and fitness

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, May 18

Just for fun

*CSU Denver Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale. CSU Denver Extension, 888 E. Iliff Ave. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Spring Tulip Festival. 2205 E. Highway 105, Monument. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 (admission).

The Wellness Banger. Nurture, 2949 Federal Blvd. 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Free (from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), $35 (VIP from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.), $20 (nightime event).

Village Cultural Festival. The Village Institute, 1440 Elmira St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (ages 5 and under), $10 (ages 6-12), $40 (general admission), $75 (VIP, includes swag bag).

*RiNo Spring BAZAAR. Zeppelin Station. 3501 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry), $20 (two-hour bottomless mimosas), $35 (drink token package).

Stanley AANHPI Night Market. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 2-8 p.m. No cover.

Denver Fashion Week Spring ‘24 Day #7: Society Fashion Show. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

Fire Safety Field Day. City of Aurora Public Safety Training Center, 25950 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

Family Martial Arts Training Center Grand Reopening. 4530 S. Reservoir Road, Unit F, Aurora. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Taiko with Toni. Ross-Barnum Branch Library, 3570 W. 1st Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Heather McDonald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$80.

Kelsey Cook. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Gabriel Iglesias. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. (Read more about the market and others in the area here.)

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Gluten-Free Foodie Festival. Holidaily Brewing Co., 801 Brickyard Circle, Golden. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

Hogs Day of Spring. Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St. 1-4 p.m. No cover.

Farm to Funk: An Intro to Food Fermentation. Stir Events at the Ice House, 1801 Wynkoop St. 1-5 p.m. $129. Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

Chamber Music Concert. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

*Ganja White Night. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Alley Soundscapes: Mike Lang. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Levitt’s Free Series: Etana with Link & Chain. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

Zodiac Hause x Nurture. 800 Lincoln St. 8 p.m. $20.

Fleetmac Wood. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $29.50.

Sports and fitness

*Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Just for fun

*CSU Denver Extension Master Gardener Plant Sale. CSU Denver Extension, 888 E. Iliff Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*RiNo Spring BAZAAR. Zeppelin Station. 3501 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (entry), $20 (two-hour bottomless mimosas), $35 (drink token package).

*RiNo Flea Market. The Bird lot, 2532 Larimer St. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Denver Fashion Week Spring ‘24 Day #8: Kids and Teen Fashion Show. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 11 a.m. Prices vary.

Comedy and theater

Pete Davidson. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Nurses Off the Charts with Nancy Norton. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8 p.m. $25.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Healthy Mediterranean. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109.

Music and nightlife

*NeedToBreathe. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Fitness and sports

*Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN. TBD. Prices vary.

*Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars. TV station TBD. TBD.

All Weekend

Just for fun

A-1 May Scuba & Travel Event. 1603 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). No cover.

Kids and family

Orcas: Our Shared Future. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary, this requires a timed ticket and museum admission. All ages. Advanced registration is recommended.

Art, culture, and media

Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

The Lost Paradise. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon- 7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members and children 18 and under), $9 (college students, teachers, seniors, and active military members), and $12 (adults).

Eat and drink

*Food Truck Carnival. E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11672 Community Center (parking at Wagon Road RTC, 600 W. 120th Ave., Westminster.) 4-9 p.m. (Friday), Noon-9 p.m. (Saturday) and noon-5 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

*Stem Ciders at Acreage 5k. Acreage by Stem Ciders, 1380 Horizon Ave., Lafayette. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $35 (5K and a free craft brew), $55 (5k, free beer and t-shirt).

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. Sister Carmen Community Center, 655 Aspen Ridge Dr., Lafayette. 2 p.m. Free. (Read more about the performance and what to expect here.)

Saturday and Sunday

Strawberry Festival Vintage & Antique Market. Boulder County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free (children 12 and under), $10 (adults).