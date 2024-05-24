Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 24-27

It’s Memorial Day weekend! Enjoy festivals, cookouts, a parade, the BOLDERBoulder race, and even a Taylor Swift dance party.

Things to do in Denver

Runners head to the finish line in the citizens’ race in the 32nd annual running of the BOLDERBoulder 10-kilometer road race through the streets of Boulder, Colo., on Monday, May 31, 2010.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It’s a jam-packed weekend in Denver.

There are Memorial Day festivals, cookouts and a parade, the BOLDERBoulder race, a creek festival and the Denver Arts Festival. Other happenings include a new art installation at Dairy Block, Film on the Field at Stanley Marketplace and opening weekend for Water World. There’s even a Taylor Swift dance party at Summit.

Whatever you get up to, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, May 24

Kids and family

Little University: Garden Delights. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Rocky Laporte. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $26.

Don’t Tell Comedy. RiNo, exact location shared 12 hours ahead of event. 8 p.m. $25.

Backstage. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $15.

Arts, culture, and media

Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Obstacle is The Path. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

*Fresh Art on the Block. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Company. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $35-$120.

Eat and drink

Crabbie Grass Boil 2.0 and Chef Redd’s Bday Celebration. Diebolt Brewing Co., 3855 Mariposa St. Starting at 4 p.m. No cover, $18-$60 (for boil).

Goat Happy Hour. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place. 5-7 p.m. No cover.

Vegan Barbecue. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Facebagel. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Subtronics. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Spurs of the Moment: Top of the Hill Faculty Concert Series. Swallow Hill Music - Tuft Theatre, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $25-$30.

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party. Summit, 1902 Blake St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Zebbler Encanti Experience. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $20.

Saturday, May 25

Just for fun

Spring Floral Design Workshop. The Source Hotel with Beet & Yarrow, 3330 Brighton Blvd. 10-11:30 a.m. $86 (includes one mimosa).

*Water World Season Opening. 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $14.99 (seniors), $29.99 (children), $34.99 (adults), $41.99 (family 4-pack).

St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving Event with Aurora Fire Rescue. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Suite 148, Aurora. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

Local POPUP Market Mall Themed. Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St. 3-8 p.m. No cover.

*Kickoff to Summer Memorial Weekend Festival. 1000 Block of Old South Gaylord Street. 4-10 p.m. Free.

Mercantile Night Market. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

*Film on the Field: Wonka. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Family Yoga. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 1-5, when accompanied by an adult.

Bike Safety & Car Lite Living. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. Noon-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

Machinez Remainz Hip/Hop & Popping Workshop. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Rocky Laporte. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $26.

Don’t Tell Comedy. City Park, exact location shared 12 hours ahead of event. 8 p.m. $25.

Art, culture, and media

*Denver Arts Festival. Conservatory Green in Central Park, 8304 E. 49th Place. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

AA.NH/PI Heritage Month: Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) Screening and Discussion. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

The Obstacle is The Path. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Company. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $35-$120.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market Opening Weekend. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Brunch with Bottomless Mimosas. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120.

Music and nightlife

Sensory Friendly Show - Frail Talk. Swallow Hill Music - Daniels Hall, 71 E. Yale Ave. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

*Alley Soundscapes: Andy & Lara. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Girl in Red. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Gimme Gimme Disco. Summit, 1902 Blake St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Two Door Cinema Club. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Spring Into Wellness. The Maven Hotel, 1850 Wazee St. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Free.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, May 26

Just for fun

*Kickoff to Summer Memorial Weekend Festival. 1000 Block of Old South Gaylord Street. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

RezDawg Rescue Adoption Event. Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Thrift Market. The Lot on Larmier by Denver Central Market, 2631 Larimer St. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Garden Party Art Market. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place. 2-7 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Rocky Laporte. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $18.

Today’s Topics with John Novosad. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15.

Art, culture and media

*Denver Arts Festival. Conservatory Green in Central Park, 8304 E. 49th Place. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Company. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $35-$120.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Monday, May 27

Just for fun

*Memorial Day Parade. Starting at E. 64th Avenue and Newport Street and ending at Veterans Memorial Park, 6015 Forest Drive, Commerce City. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

*Kickoff to Summer Memorial Weekend Festival. 1000 Block of Old South Gaylord Street. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Memorial Day Community Sauna & Cold Plunge. 1077 S. Gaylord St. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $50.

Eat and drink

All Day Happy Hour. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Diebolt Memorial Day Cookout. Diebolt Brewing Co., 3855 Mariposa St. Noon-8 p.m. No cover (free hot dogs or bring your own meat to grill).

Music and nightlife

Melt-Banana. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 7:30 p.m. $28.

*Maggie Rogers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Outdoor Yoga & A Cone. Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St. 6-7 p.m. $18.

All Weekend

Kids and family

Orcas: Our Shared Future. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary, this requires a timed ticket and museum admission. All ages. Advanced registration is recommended.

Art, culture, and media

Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday and Monday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Eat and drink

Memorial Day Weekend Rib Fest. Six Capital Brewing and BBQ, 16705 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora. Starting at 2 p.m. each day. No cover.

Worth the Drive

Friday-Sunday

*2024 SpringFree Bluegrass Festival. Vail Village, 241 S. Frontage Road, Vail. 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free.

Saturday-Monday

*Territory Days in Old Colorado City. Colorado Springs C.A.B. Garage, 130 S. Nevada Ave. Downtown, Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-7 p.m (Saturday and Sunday) and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Monday). Free (admission).

Monday

*BOLDERBoulder. Throughout Boulder. 5:30 a.m.-noon. Starting at $69.

All weekend*Boulder Creek Festival. Boulder Creek Path, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. 5-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday). Free.