And something for the “Only Murders in the Building” fans.

Things to do in Denver

The summer solstice won't hit until June 20 this year, but the Real Hot Girl vibes are already in full swing at some of Colorado’s biggest venues.

Big acts at Empower Field

The home of Denver football is joining in on the concert fun, hosting two superstar country acts where touchdowns are scored: Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan.

Closing out 2023 as Billboard’s top new artist, Bryan will be in town on June 14 and 15 for "The Quittin Time Tour."

Later in the month, Wallen will be in Denver for two nights on June 27 and 28 after sitting atop the country charts.

Also on the schedule: In the week between the country superstars, legendary rock band The Rolling Stones will play at Empower Field on June 20.

Amphitheatre fun!

The first screening of this year’s Film on the Rocks ("The Matrix") will be on June 10, with more music and comedic acts filling out the month’s calendar.

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will humor Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 14.

Legendary diva and Motown legend Diana Ross will be at Red Rocks on June 27.

Brooklyn MC Nas closes out the month with the help of the Colorado Symphony on June 30.

Ruby Hill’s Levitt Pavilion will also host free and ticketed shows at their outdoor venue throughout the month. That includes this year’s The Drop 104.7 4th annual block party on June 8 where Chicago rapper Common will perform, with Denver’s very own Chinelo Tyler opening

Here are some of the big shows in Denver in June:

Wanda Sykes at Paramount Theatre

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Price: Starting at $49.50

Sarah McLachlan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date: Friday, June 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: Starting at $149

Common, The DROP 4th Annual Party at Levitt Pavilion

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Steve Martin and Martin Short at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: Starting at $150

Zach Bryan at Empower Field

Date: Friday & Saturday, June 14-15

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Starting at $135.50

Janet Jackson and Nelly at Ball Arena

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: Starting at $40

Megan Thee Stallion at Ball Arena

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: Starting at $49.50

The Rolling Stones at Empower Field

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: Starting at $125.50

Diana Ross at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Price: Starting at $59

Morgan Wallen at Empower Field

Date: Thursday & Friday, June 27-28

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Starting at $140

New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff at Ball Arena

Date: Friday, June 28

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: Starting at $29.95

Nas with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: Starting at $79.95