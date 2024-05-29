The summer solstice won't hit until June 20 this year, but the Real Hot Girl vibes are already in full swing at some of Colorado’s biggest venues.
Big acts at Empower Field
The home of Denver football is joining in on the concert fun, hosting two superstar country acts where touchdowns are scored: Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan.
Closing out 2023 as Billboard’s top new artist, Bryan will be in town on June 14 and 15 for "The Quittin Time Tour."
Later in the month, Wallen will be in Denver for two nights on June 27 and 28 after sitting atop the country charts.
Also on the schedule: In the week between the country superstars, legendary rock band The Rolling Stones will play at Empower Field on June 20.
Amphitheatre fun!
The first screening of this year’s Film on the Rocks ("The Matrix") will be on June 10, with more music and comedic acts filling out the month’s calendar.
Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will humor Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 14.
Legendary diva and Motown legend Diana Ross will be at Red Rocks on June 27.
Brooklyn MC Nas closes out the month with the help of the Colorado Symphony on June 30.
Ruby Hill’s Levitt Pavilion will also host free and ticketed shows at their outdoor venue throughout the month. That includes this year’s The Drop 104.7 4th annual block party on June 8 where Chicago rapper Common will perform, with Denver’s very own Chinelo Tyler opening
Here are some of the big shows in Denver in June:
Wanda Sykes at Paramount Theatre
Date: Saturday, June 1
Time: 5 & 7:30 p.m.
Price: Starting at $49.50
Sarah McLachlan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Date: Friday, June 7
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Price: Starting at $149
Common, The DROP 4th Annual Party at Levitt Pavilion
Date: Saturday, June 8
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: Free
Steve Martin and Martin Short at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Date: Friday, June 14
Time: 8 p.m.
Price: Starting at $150
Zach Bryan at Empower Field
Date: Friday & Saturday, June 14-15
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: Starting at $135.50
Janet Jackson and Nelly at Ball Arena
Date: Sunday, June 16
Time: 8 p.m.
Price: Starting at $40
Megan Thee Stallion at Ball Arena
Date: Monday, June 17
Time: 8 p.m.
Price: Starting at $49.50
The Rolling Stones at Empower Field
Date: Thursday, June 20
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Price: Starting at $125.50
Diana Ross at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Date: Thursday, June 27
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Price: Starting at $59
Morgan Wallen at Empower Field
Date: Thursday & Friday, June 27-28
Time: 6 p.m.
Price: Starting at $140
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff at Ball Arena
Date: Friday, June 28
Time: 7 p.m.
Price: Starting at $29.95
Nas with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Date: Sunday, June 30
Time: 6 p.m.
Price: Starting at $79.95