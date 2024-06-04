Library summer programming is underway in Denver, Aurora and Jeffco

Reading is only one of the activities for kids.

Amy (10) searches a Denver Public Library box for a free book to take home at Sun Valley Rising’s Viaduct Night Market beneath Colfax Avenue. May 14, 2022.

Summer for the kiddos has officially started and while we wait for the city pools to open (we see you June 14), you can also cool down and the public libraries.

Denver Public Library

Denver Public Library recently announced the start of its Summer of Adventure program for all kids up to the 12th grade.

DPL says the program is a way to keep kids intellectually engaged while school is out through, “informal learning and activities that enhance both academic and social-emotional skills.”

The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 10. Registration is open until Aug. 3.

Once in the program, kids are challenged to complete 20 activities within their age bracket. Once completed, they can bring their activity tracker to any branch for prizes and a ticket to the DPL’s completion party at the Denver Zoo.

Onyx (left to right), Wolfie and Carson hang out in the teen room at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library in Five Points. Jan. 24, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Some teen activities include writing a short story, reading a manga before watching the subbed anime or making a TikTok recipe.

Kids are challenged to write an email to their favorite author, create a map of their neighborhood or go birdwatching.

There’s also the Maker Challenge. Kids can record themselves making something, like a cooking video or a Lego cat, and upload the video. They'll be entered to win a gift card from a local business.

Kids can be registered online or at any branch.

Aurora Public Library

In partnership with Bellco Credit Union, the Aurora Public Library is bringing back "Summer of Imagination: Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

The program encourages kids to read and instills reading as a “lifelong habit.” It’s also about increasing engagement with the library.

Registration began on the 1st and there’s open enrollment.

Once kids are registered they can pick up a passport from any Aurora branch and start working through the activities. Some include watching a performance at the library, visiting the Aurora History Museum and getting a library card.

Participation is free. There’s also a chance to receive a free book, while supplies last.

Books at the Denver Public Library’s Central Library. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

As kids fill up their passports, they can submit them to a library branch for a chance to win a bigger prize. That raffle will begin on Aug. 5.

The program also has a series of events going through August.

There’s a kick-off event on June 6 at 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave. There will be pizza and a presentation from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Check the library’s website for a list of more activities. This program is also free.

Jeffco Public Library

Jefferson County’s 2024 Library Summer Challenge also started on June 1. It follows similar programming but also has a list of books and activities for adults.

Tracking is really important, because one minute of reading earns kids a point. Completing an activity or challenge like visiting a museum, reading a book that was turned into a movie, or writing a comic equals 25 points.

Participants can earn a “finisher prize” with 500 points.

And there are community benefits as well. As a whole, when participants collectively hit 5 million points, Jefferson County Library will donate $100 to Outdoor Lab, a nonprofit within JeffCo schools that promotes environmental awareness and outdoor skills.

The last day to record points is Aug. 17. Registration is free.

Happy reading!