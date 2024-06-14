Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 14-16

This weekend has it all, from a two-day Juneteenth Music Festival to Colorado Rockies games to celebrations for Father’s Day.

Things to do in Denver

The De La Soul dance group performs in Denver’s annual Juneteenth parade. June 17, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

There are also several pride events taking place this weekend, including a bar crawl and drag competition.

Don’t forget, Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re celebrating with family, consider attending a concert at Levitt Pavilion or a movie day at MCA Denver.

Whatever you get up to, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Just for fun

Queeridescence 2024. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 7-10 p.m. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $10 (guests ages 13-20), $20 (guests ages 21 and up).

Kids and family

*Outdoor Storytime. Commons Park with Arapahoe Libraries, 200 E. Commons Ave., Centennial. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. All ages.

Pixar Party. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Advanced registration is required. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Summer of Adventure Movie Club: Billy the Kid vs. Dracula. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 3-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 10-17.

Comedy and theater

Jay Mohr. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31.

Ron Funches. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $34.

Don’t Tell Comedy. Five Points, exact location shared 12 hours ahead of event. 8 p.m. $25.

*Steve Martin and Martin Short. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Arts, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Summer Nights: Cooking with Wine. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $109.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Antonio Lopez Band. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

That Eighties Band in Concert. Centennial Center Park with Arapahoe Libraries and City of Centennial, 13050 E. Peakview Ave., Englewood. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Saturday, June 15

Just for fun

Localpalooza. Leevers Locavore, 2630 W. 38th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover (fee and advanced registration required for goat yoga).

*Dad Bod Summer. Downtown Greeley, 802 9th St., Greeley. Noon-6 p.m. No cover ($20 and advanced registration required for Dadcathlon.).

Drag Me to Pride. D3 Arts, 3614 Morrison Road. Noon-10 p.m. $30.

Drag Bingo. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 1-2:30 p.m. Free.

*Tennyson Street Pride Parade. 4526 Tennyson St. 4-5 p.m. (5-7 p.m. afterparty). Free.

To Wong Foo Pride Festival. Historic Elitch Theatre, 4600 W. 37th Place. 7-11 p.m. $20.

Kids and family

Bike Maintenance Workshop with Bikes Together. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 13-17.

Summer of Adventure: Cupcake Decorating/ Verano de Aventura: Decoración de Pastelitos. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 17 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Summer of Adventure: Foam Party. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Jay Mohr. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31.

Ron Funches. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $34.

Art, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Fabulous Fresh Herbs. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Official Pride Bar Crawl - Denver. Hamburger Mary’s Denver, 1336 E. 17th Ave. 4-11:59 p.m. $25 (in advance), $30 (day of).

Culinary Date Night: Spain. Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132.

Music and nightlife

Juneteenth Music Festival. Historic Five Points neighborhood, 2701 Welton St. Noon-8 p.m. No cover or $50-$75 (VIP).

*Cherry Creek North Summer Concert Series. Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St. 2-8 p.m. Free.

The Denver Ska Fest. Sculpture Park at Denver Performing Arts Complex. Starting at 2 p.m. $69.95 (general admission), $130 (VIP).

*Umphrey's McGee. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Foam Wonderland. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $40-$45 (general admission) and $70 (VIP).

Russ “It Was You All Along” North American Tour. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:45 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - The River. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

*Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, June 16

Comedy and theater

Kevin Fitzgerald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $10-$15.

Andrew Orvedahl. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15.

Art, culture and media

Summer Cinema Sundays: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade & Field of Dreams. MCA Denver, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 11 a.m. (Indiana Jones) and 1:30 p.m. (Field of Dreams). $3 (kids), $5 (adults).

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Juneteenth Music Festival. Historic Five Points neighborhood, 2701 Welton St. Noon-8 p.m. No cover or $50-$75 (VIP).

*The Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*City Park Jazz Concert: Mistura Fina. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Kaleo. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Janet Jackson. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*Parker Days Festival. 19751 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 1-10:30 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Saturday), and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Art, culture, and media

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical. Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). $46.

Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Sports and fitness

*Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. (Friday), 7:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Worth the Drive

Friday and Saturday*Vail Craft Beer Classic. Vail Village, 141 E. Meadow Drive, Vail. 3-7 p.m. (Friday) and Noon-5 p.m. (Saturday). $49-$79.