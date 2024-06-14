Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 14-16

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
The weekend has arrived, and Denver area happenings range from a two-day Juneteenth Music Festival to Colorado Rockies games at Coors Field.
There are also several pride events taking place this weekend, including a bar crawl and drag competition.
Don’t forget, Sunday is Father’s Day. If you’re celebrating with family, consider attending a concert at Levitt Pavilion or a movie day at MCA Denver.
Whatever you get up to, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Just for fun
Queeridescence 2024. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 7-10 p.m. Free (guests ages 12 and under), $10 (guests ages 13-20), $20 (guests ages 21 and up).
Kids and family
*Outdoor Storytime. Commons Park with Arapahoe Libraries, 200 E. Commons Ave., Centennial. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. All ages.
Pixar Party. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Advanced registration is required. Ideal for ages 5-12.
Summer of Adventure Movie Club: Billy the Kid vs. Dracula. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 3-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 10-17.
Comedy and theater
Jay Mohr. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31.
Ron Funches. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $34.
Don’t Tell Comedy. Five Points, exact location shared 12 hours ahead of event. 8 p.m. $25.
*Steve Martin and Martin Short. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Arts, culture, and media
The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Eat and drink
Summer Nights: Cooking with Wine. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $109.
Music and nightlife
*Alley Soundscapes: Antonio Lopez Band. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.
That Eighties Band in Concert. Centennial Center Park with Arapahoe Libraries and City of Centennial, 13050 E. Peakview Ave., Englewood. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Saturday, June 15
Just for fun
Localpalooza. Leevers Locavore, 2630 W. 38th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover (fee and advanced registration required for goat yoga).
*Dad Bod Summer. Downtown Greeley, 802 9th St., Greeley. Noon-6 p.m. No cover ($20 and advanced registration required for Dadcathlon.).
Drag Me to Pride. D3 Arts, 3614 Morrison Road. Noon-10 p.m. $30.
Drag Bingo. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 1-2:30 p.m. Free.
*Tennyson Street Pride Parade. 4526 Tennyson St. 4-5 p.m. (5-7 p.m. afterparty). Free.
To Wong Foo Pride Festival. Historic Elitch Theatre, 4600 W. 37th Place. 7-11 p.m. $20.
Kids and family
Bike Maintenance Workshop with Bikes Together. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 13-17.
Summer of Adventure: Cupcake Decorating/ Verano de Aventura: Decoración de Pastelitos. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 17 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Summer of Adventure: Foam Party. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Comedy and theater
Jay Mohr. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31.
Ron Funches. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $34.
Art, culture, and media
The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Fabulous Fresh Herbs. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109.
*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Official Pride Bar Crawl - Denver. Hamburger Mary’s Denver, 1336 E. 17th Ave. 4-11:59 p.m. $25 (in advance), $30 (day of).
Culinary Date Night: Spain. Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132.
Music and nightlife
Juneteenth Music Festival. Historic Five Points neighborhood, 2701 Welton St. Noon-8 p.m. No cover or $50-$75 (VIP).
*Cherry Creek North Summer Concert Series. Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St. 2-8 p.m. Free.
The Denver Ska Fest. Sculpture Park at Denver Performing Arts Complex. Starting at 2 p.m. $69.95 (general admission), $130 (VIP).
*Umphrey's McGee. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Foam Wonderland. National Western Complex, 4655 N. Humboldt St. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. $40-$45 (general admission) and $70 (VIP).
Russ “It Was You All Along” North American Tour. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:45 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
*Yoga on the Rocks - The River. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.
*Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, June 16
Comedy and theater
Kevin Fitzgerald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $10-$15.
Andrew Orvedahl. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15.
Art, culture and media
Summer Cinema Sundays: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade & Field of Dreams. MCA Denver, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 11 a.m. (Indiana Jones) and 1:30 p.m. (Field of Dreams). $3 (kids), $5 (adults).
Eat and drink
*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
Juneteenth Music Festival. Historic Five Points neighborhood, 2701 Welton St. Noon-8 p.m. No cover or $50-$75 (VIP).
*The Sensational Barnes Brothers with Wes Watkins. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.
*City Park Jazz Concert: Mistura Fina. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.
*Kaleo. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Janet Jackson. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
All Weekend
Just for fun
*Parker Days Festival. 19751 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 1-10:30 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Saturday), and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.
Art, culture, and media
Broadway’s Next Hit Musical. Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). $46.
Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.
Sports and fitness
*Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. (Friday), 7:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.
Worth the Drive
Friday and Saturday*Vail Craft Beer Classic. Vail Village, 141 E. Meadow Drive, Vail. 3-7 p.m. (Friday) and Noon-5 p.m. (Saturday). $49-$79.