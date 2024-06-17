Enzo’s End Pizzeria will close at the end of the month

Late last week, Enzo's End Pizzeria owner Charlie Calogero Puma posted to Facebook that his legendary Congress Park pizza shop will close at the end of June.

"Enzo’s End has reached the end!" he wrote. "I’m going on a long vacation! Our last day is June 30th. Thanks for 28 years! Charlie."

Since 1996, Enzo's End — cozied up on Colfax next to one of Denver's greatest dive bars, the P.S. Lounge — has been a staple in the city's pizza scene, long before SliceWorks and Fat Sully's opened down the street.

It's an iconic spot for thin-crust pizza from an era of Denver that has largely been trounced by hipper, newer and costlier options. (Enzo's is also one of the few places to have a Bob's Big Boy on the roof.)

While the restaurant itself was rarely packed, customers would order their pizza for delivery or to go, sometimes to the dimly lit bar next door.

Longtime customers lamented the decision on Facebook.

They described the pizza as "top notch," "our favorite" and "Denver's best."

"Wonderful to hear you are making the decision to retire," wrote Dale Martin. "Sad to see Enzo’s go as you are truly an institution. We have enjoyed your incredible pizza for nearly 20 years and our kids, now teenagers, don’t know many others. There simply isn’t a better thin crust pizza anywhere in town. Thank you! You will be missed."

Former workers, too, posted their gratitude and memories.

"Good for you Charlie! I thoroughly enjoyed my time working for you," wrote Richie Ramsey. "And I brag on your pie/ consistency and methods regularly. Good luck with everything and this chapter of life. Denver is gonna have a void now. Damn good Pizza."

After reading dozens of messages of support, Puma found himself looking for a different future for Enzo's.

"I am completely blown away by the outpouring of support this weekend! This level of emotional response (sadness, tears, joy, stories of weddings and kids and life events) was unexpected," he wrote. "I'm not suggesting we have a Steve Jobs level of emotional branding, but maybe there is something at Enzo's worth keeping intact."

What could that be?

"Give me some feedback: Is $20,000 (less than 6 weeks revenue) too much to ask for the brand, trade name, menus, recipes, phone number, domain registry, goodwill etc?" he asked. "The equipment and location would NOT be included, so someone would need a restaurant, ghost kitchen, food truck, etc. to make this work. Who is young, enthusiastic and savvy?"

Takers?

Puma was not available for immediate comment. If we hear back from him, we will update this story.