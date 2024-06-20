Free concerts are back with Riverfront Park Summer Sessions

Riverfront Park Summer Sessions are back for a fourth year, bringing three nights of free, live music to downtown Denver.

Bands and vendors will gather at Commons Park in the Union Station neighborhood to offer live performances, shopping, food and beverages from 5 to 9 p.m. on the following Thursdays: June 20, July 18 and August 15.

Each show begins with Jazz Hour, followed by two local supporting bands and a national act. Headliners start at 8 p.m.

Food vendors include Cachai Chilean Food, Bamboo Skewer Teriyaki Food Truck, Denver Taco Truck, and Polar Bros Nitro Ice Cream. There will also be an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available.

“Each year we've expanded our talent,” said Kaylee Dopkins, creative director of Two Parts, the marketing agency behind Summer Sessions. “When we first started, we booked primarily a lot of local talent and each year over year we're able to get more funding to bring out national artists.”

Said Dopkins: “It's just good vibes.”

The lineup

June 20

Your Smith with local openers Plain Faraday and Birdie Wren.

Preceded by Jazz Hour with Stephen Brooks.

July 18

Launder with local openers Slow Caves and Silver and Gold.

Preceded by Jazz Hour with Schooley Hrdlicka Duo.

Aug. 15

The Shivas with local openers Barbara and Circling Girl.

Preceded by Jazz Hour with Daruma.