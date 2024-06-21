Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 21-23

Denver Pride is here! Plus the Cherry Blossom Festival, a Rockies game, the Summer Solstice Artisan Market, and a Chappel Roan Tribute Night.

Things to do in Denver

Scenes from the Denver Pride 2022 parade beginning at Cheesman Park, traversing down Colfax Avenue, and ending at Civic Center Park, Denver, CO. June, 26, 2022.

The Denver Pride Festival, the Cherry Blossom Festival, and the Tequila, Taco, and Cerveza Festival are back this weekend!

For kids and families, check out Denver’s new American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park, a Snoopy and the Red Baron immersive exhibit, or attend a campfire chat to learn about the bats of Bear Creek.

For those on a budget, this weekend has tons of free offerings – including Free Friday at the Mile High Flea Market, City Park Jazz, yoga and fitness classes, and Pay-What-You-Wish Day at the Clyfford Still Museum.

Happy weekend-ing, Denver!

Friday, June 21

Festivals

OUTLoud Music Showcase at the Skylark. 140 S. Broadway. Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Just for fun

Free Friday at the Mile High Flea Market. 7007 East 88th Ave. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Performances

Pride Burlesque at The Lodge at Woods Boss. 675 22nd St. 10:30 p.m. $15.

Food & drink

Vino & Vinyl at the MCA Denver. 1485 Delgany St. 6 p.m. $36-$40.

Arts & media

Third Friday Collector's Night at the Art District on Santa Fe. 858 Santa Fe Dr. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Immersive Jazz-Art Experience at Lumonics. 800 E. 73 Ave., #11. 7-9:30 p.m. $20.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space at the Esquire. 590 N. Downing St. 10 p.m. $10.

Kids & family

Children's Book & Toy Swap at Table Public House. 2190 S. Platte River Dr. 4:30-6 p.m. Free.

Go Skate Day at D-Park. 2205 19th St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

SCFD Free Day at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Joy Park Free Night at the Children’s Museum Denver Marsico Campus. 2121 Children's Museum Dr. 4:30-8:00 p.m. Free.

Professional sports

Rockies vs. Nationals at Coors Field. 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

Saturday, June 22

Food & drink

Tequila, Taco, and Cerveza Festival. 2027 W Colfax Ave. 2-8 p.m. Tickets start at $18 for minors and $31.50 for adults.

Performances & concerts

Super Chill feat. The Polish Ambassador at Levitt Pavilion. 1380 W. Florida Ave. Tickets start at $35.

The Ultimate Drag Revue at Dairy Block. 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 7-9 p.m. Free admission, bottle service available.

Pink Pony Club (Chappel Roan Tribute Night) at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom. 2635 Welton St. $19 in advance, $22 day of.

Grace DeVine at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox. 1215 20th St. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Edgewater Music Festival at Citizen’s Park. 5401 W. 22nd Ave. 2-10 p.m. $10 for general admission, $100 for VIP.

Markets

Highlands Street Fair. On 32nd Avenue from Irving to Perry streets. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free admission.

Popup Denver Maker Market at Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St. Starts at 11 a.m. Free admission.

Cherry Creek Fresh Market. E. 1st Avenue and University Boulevard. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free admission.

City Park Farmers Market. E. Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free admission.

University Hills Farmers Market. 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free admission.

Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free admission.

Kick-off to Summer Market at Waldschänke Ciders & Coffee. 4100 Jason St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.

Earthmade Mini at Ironton Distillery. 3636 Chestnut Pl. 3-8 p.m. Free admission.

Pride parties

Pride Weekend at Wonderyard + Drag Brunch. 2200 Larimer St. 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Free.

Blockwide Pride at Dairy Block. 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Larimer St. Project Celebrates Pride. Between 29th and 30th streets on Larimer Street. Noon-10 p.m. Free.

Arts & media

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Pay-What-You-Wish Day at the Clyfford Still Museum. 1250 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Choose your price.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space at the Esquire. 590 N. Downing St. 10 p.m. $10.

Fitness & wellness

Fitness on the Plaza at Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St. 8 a.m. Free.

Yoga on the Rocks at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga at Aurora Reservoir. 5800 S. Powhaton Rd. 9-11 a.m. $30.

Yoga on Tap at Chain Reaction Brewing Company. 902 S. Lipan St. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. $15. Ticket includes a beverage.

Queer Community Yoga at Urban Sanctuary. 7:30-9:30 a.m. 2745 Welton St. Free.

Kids & family

Bats of Bear Creek Naturalist Talk. 15600 W. Morrison Rd. 7:30 p.m. Free with registration.

Sunday, June 23

Performances & concerts

Pauly Shore at ComedyWorks Downtown. 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25-30.

City Park Jazz featuring Zimbira. 1600 City Park Esplanade. 6 - 8 p.m. Free.

Markets

South Pearl St. Farmers Market. South Pearl Street between East Arkansas Avenue and East Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Highlands Farmers Market. Osceola Street & Lowell Boulevard. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Las Cajulas de Westwood Community Flea Market. 3970 Morrison Rd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Fitness & wellness

Soundbath Sundays at The Black Box. 314 East 13th Ave. 4:20-8 p.m. $30.

Adoptable Puppy Yoga on the Rooftop of the Catbird Hotel. 3770 Walnut St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $40-$45.

Pick up soccer at Washington Park. North Playground, 1000 S. Downing St. 9-11 a.m. Free.

Arts & media

Color Me Bonita Sip and Pait at WestFax Brewing Company. 6733 W. Colfax Ave. 2 p.m. $40.

Worth the drive

Colorado Renaissance Festival. 650 Perry Park Ave. in Larkspur. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Frederick in Flight: Hot Air Balloon Festival. Centennial Park, 630 Eighth St. Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning lift-offs around 6 a.m., Saturday night Balloon Bash from 5 to 9 p.m. Free.

Keystone Bacon & Bourbon Festival. 140 Ida Belle Dr. 10:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Festivals and fairs

Denver PrideFest. Between Colfax and 14th Avenue, and Bannock Street and Lincoln Street. Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Denver Cherry Blossom Festival. 1950 Larimer St. Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission.

Denver Street Fair. 900 Galapago St. 11 a.m.-7 pm. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Markets

Summer Solstice Artisan Market. 1005 Galapago St. Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission.

Performances

The Hombres. 1468 Dayton St. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. $20-$36. (Runs through July 7.)

Widespread Panic at Red Rocks. 18300 W Alameda Pkwy. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $140.

Pauly Shore at ComedyWorks South. 5345 Landmark Place. Friday at 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 9:45 p.m. Tickets range from $30-35.

Patton Oswalt at ComedyWorks Downtown. 1226 15th St. Friday at 9:45 p.m. and Saturday at 9:45 p.m. Tickets range from $65-$75.

Food & drink

Rainbow Happy Hour at Spirit Hound Tasting Room. 3622 Tejon St. 3-6 p.m. Free with reservation.

Arts & media

Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora's Nepali Community at the Aurora History Museum. 15051 E Alameda Pkwy. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. On view through April 6, 2025.

Novo Ita, an immersive art experience at Spectra Art Space. 1836 S. Broadway. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Children’s tickets $12, adults $20.

Process Makes Perfect: Printmakers Explore the Natural World at Denver Botanic Gardens. 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Free with admission.

Kids & family

Finding Nemo Jr. by American Academy Performing Arts. 19650 E. Main St. Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon and 6 p.m. $10.

Disney’s Frozen at the Buell Theatre. 1350 Curtis St. Friday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $35-$165.

Orcas: Our Shared Future. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 2. Prices vary, this requires a timed ticket and museum admission. All ages. Advanced registration is recommended.

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park*. 7150 Leetsdale Dr. #380. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., closed Sunday. Prices vary, starting at $9.99 for children 8 and younger, and starting at $12.99 for older participants. *This is a new park that opened on June 18.

Snoopy and the Red Baron immersive exhibit at Wings Air & Space Museum. 7711 East Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary.

Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. (On view through July 13.)