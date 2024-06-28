Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 28-30

Things to do in Denver

Brittany Howard and her daughter, Jojo, play with a ribbon before the Blossom Party begins at The Block Distilling Co. on Larimer Street. June 7, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Pride celebrations continue in Denver this weekend. Other events include Morgan Wallen performing at Empower Field at Mile High, Troutfest Colorado 2024 at Coors Field, Havana Street Night Market and so much more!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, June 28

Just for fun

Aesop Pride Celebration. Aesop at Free Market, 1801 Blake St. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

*Family Fun Free Day. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Dance Party. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 2-6, when accompanied by an adult.

Flutterby. Butterfly Pavilion at Ross-Barnum Branch Library, 3570 W. 1st Ave. 11 a.m.-Noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Summer of Adventure Movie Club: Bug. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 3-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 10-17.

Comedy and theater

Chris Redd. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $35.

*Cinema in The Sky: Coraline. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Comedy Show ft. AJ Finney. Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St. 9-10:30 p.m. $25.

Marcello Hernandez. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $30-$60.

Arts, culture, and media

The Life and Art of Tokio Ueyama Opening. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Mystery Project Workshop. Board & Brush Highlands Ranch, 2201 Wildcat Reserve Parkway, Suite C3, Highlands Ranch. 6:30 p.m. $50. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

2024 Drink Pink Vino International Rosé Wine Festival. The Lobby, 2191 Arapahoe St. 5-9 p.m. $110-$149.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Many Mountains. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Summer of Country. Limelight Denver Hotel, 1600 Wewatta St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration recommended.

*Morgan Wallen. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

New Kids On The Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley & Stephen Marley With the Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Kawaii Rave. Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway. 7 p.m.-midnight. $20-$30.

Saturday, June 29

Just for fun

*Aerobatics Showcase. Exploration of Flight (Centennial Airport), 7565 S. Peoria St., Englewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Prices vary.

Speaker Series: Lucy Knows Best. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 11 a.m.-Noon. $1-$19.95. Advanced registration required.

Mile High Hoedown. Stampede, 2430 S. Havana St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$20.

*Explore the World: Mile High Global Bazaar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Second Annual Pollinator Palooza Festival. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. Noon-8 p.m. Free (members), $2-$15.95.

*Troutfest Colorado 2024. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

Havana Street Night Market. Leezakaya, 2710 S. Havana St., Aurora. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Family Art Exploration. Smiley Branch Library, 4501 W. 46th Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under.

Rainbow Family Party. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 2 and older (when accompanied by an adult).

*Pictures on the Plains: Moana. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 5:30-9 p.m. Free (ages 2 and under), $5 (ages 3 and older). Advanced registration required.

Comedy and theater

Chris Redd. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $35.

Marcello Hernandez. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $30-$60.

Art, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

*Film on the Field. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Date Day: Fabulous French Brunch with French 75 Cocktails. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $220 (per couple).

Denver Mimosa Fest. Jaguar Room, 1941 Market St. Noon-5 p.m. $24.99.

Italian Regional Cooking: Veneto. Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132.

Music and nightlife

*Cherry Creek North Summer Concert Series. Fillmore Plaza, 105 Fillmore St. 2-8 p.m. Free.

*311. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Brazilian Day. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats); $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Concert on the Green - That Eighties Band. South Green, 7601 29th Ave. 6 p.m. Free.

*Vanilla Ice, Zach Goode of Smash Mouth, Tone Loc and More - I Love the 90’s. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

The After After’s Pride Burlesque Show. Two Moons Music Hall, 2944 Larimer St. 8-11:30 p.m. $30.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - Buffalo & Sparrow. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

*Fitness on the Plaza. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 8-8:45 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*LA FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Just for fun

Paws with Pride. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

*Explore the World: Mile High Global Bazaar. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

ALOK. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Marcello Hernandez en Español. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $30-$60.

Paul Palisoul. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*The Good, The Bad, and The Devine with Enmanuel Alexander Trio. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*City Park Jazz Concert: Hazel Miller and the Collective. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Nas with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Pixies & Modest Mouse. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Cotopaxi x Latinos Run Denver Run. Cotopaxi, 1410 Larimer St. 8:30 a.m. Free.

All Weekend

Art, culture, and media

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical. Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). $46.

Disney’s Frozen. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 1 p.m. (Sunday). $35-$175.

Legally Blonde The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

*Stills in the Hills Festival. Central City, 141 Nevada St., Central City. 1-6 p.m. $50-$80.

*Colorado Polish Festival. Larkspur Community Park, 8850 Spruce Mountain, Larkspur. 1-8 p.m. No cover.

*ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Finale. Folsom Field, 2400 Colorado Ave., Boulder. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

All weekend

Breckenridge Agave Festival (Tacos, Mezcal & Tequila) 2024. 505 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Times vary. $50-$325.