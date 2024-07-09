CU Denver’s chancellor will step down in August

Chancellor Michelle Marks has served through the COVID pandemic and campus protests over the war in Gaza.

University of Colorado Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks will resign from her role this August.

Marks made the decision citing health worries in her family, according to a release by CU Denver.

"There are health-related concerns in my family, and after much consideration, I have decided that I want more flexibility to be with them over the coming year," she said. "It was a difficult decision because I love this institution. I believe in our people and our purpose, which is unique within our system and Colorado."

Marks holds a Ph.D. in industrial/organization psychology and will continue working as a professor for the school.

She has served as chancellor since 2020. Her tenure weathered major events such as the COVID pandemic and campus protests over the war in Gaza. She also led the school to create its "2030 Strategic Plan: Make Education Work for All".

Marks said she's left the school in a strong position, with healthy enrollment and sponsored research awards at an all-time high.

"I have treasured my time leading this institution," she said.