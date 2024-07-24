Denver rent, housing and growth

Urban Peak triples its housing capacity with opening of new ‘Mothership’ shelter

The four-story building marks a new chapter in Urban Peak’s 30-year history.
Molly Cruse
A large crown of people stands on a patio, beneath a new building colored in beige, turquoise and rust.
People gather to commemorate the opening of Urban Peak’s new “mothership” on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

After eight years of planning, Urban Peak officially opened its new campus dubbed The Mothership

Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson says the opening of the four-story building in Overland marks a new chapter in the 30-year history of the Denver-based nonprofit, which provides housing for youth experiencing homelessness.

“The [old building] was bought in the mid-nineties and when you walked in it smelled like a locker room … it was really dark and not welcoming,” she said. “We [needed] a space where people could feel safe and find love and find security. It had to be about our staff, it had to be about addressing trauma, and most importantly it had to be about youth.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1630 S. Acoma St. attracted over a hundred people, many who were anxiously waiting to tour the $37 million project, almost $17 million of which came from voter-approved funding.

A woman in a bright red dress smiles behind a podium, gazing towards an audience out of frame.
Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson speaks as she opens the nonprofit's new "mothership" facility on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Teens who once used Urban Peak's services hope today's youth will find the same inspiration

For Jeremiah Berndt, a former Urban Peak youth and a current board member, one of the most exciting parts of the new building is the music studio on the fourth floor. 

“It's creativity and expression and it's a way for youth to continue to engage in fun life stuff,” Berndt said. “It’s a way for [them] to put whatever they've got going on down for a minute and just be able to be creative and really explore something.” 

After transitioning out of Urban Peak’s shelter 12 years ago, Berndt received a degree in music from University of Colorado Denver.

A man in a polo shirt and ballcap smiles widely inside a large, warm room lined with wood beneath tall ceilings.
Jeremiah Berndt, a member of Urban Peak's board, stands in the nonprofit's new "mothership" facility on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

While Berndt was already interested in music before arriving at Urban Peak, he hopes that a dedicated space for youth to have a creative outlet will give them the motivation he got.

“It was part of a huge part of the stepping stone that got me back into school and pursuing a degree in music and just going to classes and living a life that allowed me to do any of those things,” he said.

Mayor Mike Johnston joined the Urban Peaks team for The Mothership’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. In a speech, he told the crowd that seeing The Mothership is, “what love looks like in physical form.”

A man in a plaid button-up looks like he's crying, eyes red and staring into the middle distance.
Mayor Mike Johnston gets emotional as he speaks during the opening of Urban Peak's new "mothership" facility on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Mothership triples Urban Peak's capacity for housing

The new campus was built directly over its antiquated predecessor, a shelter that housed and served up to 40 youths at a time. 

The Mothership — which features two floors divided into distinct “neighborhoods” to meet the unique needs of youth transitioning from shelter living to long-term, independent housing — will be able to house more than three times as many youth.

That addresses a critical gap in currently available services, youth shelter program manager Daniel Sparks said.

A bright room with tall craft tables surrounded by seafoam bar stools; art supplies line shelves in the back.
An art room in Urban Peak's new "mothership" facility.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Light pours into a bedroom from a read window, illuminating two small wooden beds covered with colorful blankets, a couch, coffee table and desk.
A dorm room.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Four sets of bunk bets line the walls of a room, lit by sunlight shining through high windows, above a new wood-colored floor.
Shelter beds.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
A silver refrigerator is embedded amid seafoam cabinets, next to new ovens and microwaves.
A "neighborhood" common area.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“This space shows the evolution and growth of Urban Peak and it reflects the youth that we serve,” Sparks said. “Urban Peak will be the first homeless service provider in the nation to provide shelter, education and employment, case management, social and emotional, medical and transitional living shelter services for youth between the ages of 12-to-24 years old.”

But the project hasn’t come without hurdles. 

Earlier this year, the Denver Auditor's Office accused Urban Peak of wage theft — something that Carlson said was an honest mistake. That mistake set the nonprofit back $2 million. 

A large crown of people gather around a pergola on a patio.
People gather to commemorate the opening of Urban Peak's new "mothership" on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Urban Peak's Mothership will now open in phases

Opening 24/7 emergency shelters for minors (ages 12-17) and youth (ages 18-24), as well as one of the neighborhoods, will take priority, Carlson said. 

She hopes that Urban Peak will receive “extra resources” from the city in the near future to open additional neighborhoods and community spaces throughout the campus.

But for now, Carlson says she feels “blown away” standing outside of the finished building.

“This has been a labor of love for so many, and to stand here today … I don't know if I ever thought it would happen,” she said. “And so to be here is pretty unbelievable.” 

A frame on a desk features an illustration of a woman in a headscarf, wearing a shirt that says, &quot;Your potential is endless.&quot; It sits next to a succulent planter shaped like an elephant, a mug filled with colored pens and a blue spiral notebook.
An affirmation in a dorm room in Urban Peak's new "mothership" facility on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
The exterior of a new beige building, punctuated by teal panels around some of the windows.
Urban Peak's new "mothership" on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
People mill around a warmly-lit room with a sign on the wall that reads &quot;The Commons.&quot;
People mill around a common space in Urban Peak's new "mothership" as it opens on South Acoma Street. July 24, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Molly Cruse

Molly joined CPR as a News Fellow in 2023. Originally from England, Molly has called the U.S. home for over a decade.

Education:
Bachelor of science degree in environmental studies, Elon University; Master’s degree in journalism, University of Oregon.

Professional background:
Molly cut her teeth writing as an editorial intern for Earth Day Network, an environmental nonprofit based in Washington D.C. before deciding to pursue a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Oregon. As a graduate student, she worked as a freelance journalist, writing for various local magazines and weekly newspapers. Molly came to CPR after working as a multimedia field reporter for Capital Press, a regional newspaper based in the Pacific Northwest, covering stories on agriculture, rural communities, and the environment.

Outside of the newsroom, Molly can often be found exploring the Rockies one hike at a time with her 100lb, three-legged dog and sidekick, Winnie.

Awards:
Molly was awarded Most Outstanding Graduate Thesis from the faculty of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications for her master’s thesis project; a podcast that she wrote and produced, titled “On the Brink.”

