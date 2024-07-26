The Olympics are on. These are the Denver athletes competing

Kids hold up signs for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s Colorado players as they play the Korea Republic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

It's no secret that Denver's an athletic city.

But some of our peers are a bit more skilled than others — and those Denverites are on the world stage in Paris right now for the 2024 Olympics.

Here's a quick list of the Mile High athletes going down the Seine river in the Team USA boat.

Metro Denver Olympic athletes

Derrick White, basketball — Parker

Jimmer Fredette, basketball (3x3) — Denver

Adrienne Lyle, equestrian — Greenwood Village

Wyndham Clark, golf — Denver

Jess Thoennes, rowing — Highlands Ranch

Rylan William Kissell, shooting — Highlands Ranch

Mallory Swanson, soccer — Highlands Ranch

Colin Duffy, sport climbing — Broomfield

Emma Weber, swimming — Denver

Anna Hall, track and field — Greenwood Village

William Kincaid, track and field — Littleton

Jordyn Poulter, volleyball — Aurora

Some local stars are in Paris competing for the U.S. or their own countries. Nuggets players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are competing for Serbia and Canada, respectively. Djordje Mihailovic of the Rapids is on Team USA.

When are the 2024 Olympics?

Competition began Wednesday, July 24, for some team sports and qualifiers. (Allons-y, USWNT!)

The Olympic opening ceremony is underway this Friday, July 26. The games will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The final roster for the U.S. Paralympic Team is set to be announced on Aug. 19. The 2024 Paralympics is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Visit our friends at CPR for the full list of Colorado athletes and how to watch their events in Mountain Standard Time.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what country Jamal Murray is playing for in the Olympics.