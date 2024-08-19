Denverite Classifieds: Aug. 19, 2024

Hit the trails, or hit the margs.

Have you been trying to meet up with fellow soup enthusiasts, sci-fi lovers and mountain bikers?

Your next friend could be in one of this week's Classifieds. Read on, and reply!

Want to put yourself out there too? Submit your own classified here.

How does this all work again? Read more here.

GIMME NEIGHBOR PALS! (35F, Sunnyside) Death to my Google cal — I’m craving easy, comfy community for low-planned hangs within walking distance. Let’s gather for evening strolls, craft nights, board games/movies/records, supper club. Soup season is closer than we think.

Respond here.

RECENT TRANSPLANT SEEKING FRIENDS IN FIRESTONE (42M, Firestone) Just relocated with family. Looking for friends (bonus if you have toddler(s)) for various activities and generally just not being bored!

Respond here.

SEEKING FELLOW NERDS (59F, Union Station) Retired techie, sci-fi lover, and margarita enthusiast looking for fun chats about new discoveries. Prefer sit-downs or strolls over active outings.

Respond here.

WEEKDAY MTBER (39M, Hilltop) Trail/XC MTBer looking for others to ride on weekdays, preferably 10-25 mile steady rides Front Range or Summit County.

Respond here.