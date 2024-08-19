Classifieds

Denverite Classifieds: Aug. 19, 2024

Hit the trails, or hit the margs.
Alex Scoville,Rebecca Tauber
Teaser of a Denverite Classified that reads: "Looking for friends (bonus is you have toddler(s))"

Have you been trying to meet up with fellow soup enthusiasts, sci-fi lovers and mountain bikers?

Your next friend could be in one of this week's Classifieds. Read on, and reply!

Want to put yourself out there too? Submit your own classified here.

How does this all work again? Read more here.

GIMME NEIGHBOR PALS! (35F, Sunnyside) Death to my Google cal — I’m craving easy, comfy community for low-planned hangs within walking distance. Let’s gather for evening strolls, craft nights, board games/movies/records, supper club. Soup season is closer than we think.

Respond here.

RECENT TRANSPLANT SEEKING FRIENDS IN FIRESTONE (42M, Firestone) Just relocated with family. Looking for friends (bonus if you have toddler(s)) for various activities and generally just not being bored!

Respond here.

SEEKING FELLOW NERDS (59F, Union Station) Retired techie, sci-fi lover, and margarita enthusiast looking for fun chats about new discoveries. Prefer sit-downs or strolls over active outings.

Respond here.

WEEKDAY MTBER (39M, Hilltop) Trail/XC MTBer looking for others to ride on weekdays, preferably 10-25 mile steady rides Front Range or Summit County.

Respond here.

Submit your classified now!
Alex Scoville
Rebecca Tauber

Rebecca Tauber covers City Hall and transportation for Denverite. She also started Denverite Classifieds, an ongoing project aimed at helping Denverites make new friends in the city. Before that, she reported and produced for GBH in Boston, and before that, she grew up in the Philly area. She loves journalism because it requires asking good questions and listening well. You should email her with book recs, favorite recipes and news tips.

