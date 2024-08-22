The last CEO of Chipotle moved the burrito HQ out of Denver. Now, he’s commuting SoCal to Seattle via private jet

How many burritos’ worth of carbon emissions is that?

Founded in the University neighborhood in the 1990s, Chipotle is Denver’s food-chain version of the hometown band that made it big. What started as a single store became a national chain.

And in 2018, it did what many local stars do once they gain traction: move to Southern California.

Under a new CEO, Brian Niccol, the company relocated its headquarters and 400 jobs from Denver to Newport Beach, Calif., where Niccol already lived. At the time, the company cited opportunities for “growth.”

Since then, Chipotle’s revenue has grown, with plans to open some 300 eateries this year. And Niccol has been rewarded. Just six years later, he has a new gig as CEO of Starbucks, a transition announced earlier this month.

Starbucks will stay in Seattle. And Niccol will stay in Newport Beach.

Niccol will commute 1,000 miles by corporate jet from his home in California to the company’s headquarters in Seattle, according to the New York Times. He’ll also get a remote office in Newport Beach. That’s according to his offer letter and contract recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recruiting remote CEOs is a growing trend in the corporate world — especially since the pandemic, even as employees are often required to return to the office.

With that has come an increase in CEOs using private jets, according to the Wall Street Journal. Private planes are 14 times worse per passenger for the environment than commercial planes, according to the Guardian.

Denverite sent a request for comment to Niccol through his LinkedIn.

And no, Chipotle will not be a prodigal son.

The company’s headquarters will remain in California and Ohio, according to Chipotle spokesperson Erin Wolford.

The company’s board appointed COO Scott Boatwright as interim CEO.

In the meantime, you can walk, bike, take RTD or drive to the company’s original location at 1644 E. Evans Ave.