Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 23-25

This weekend participate in a meet-up of the Thick Thighs Run Club, pick sunflowers at Anderson Farms, or travel to enjoy the 58th Annual Evergreen Fine Arts Festival.

Things to do in Denver

The Thick Thighs Run Club takes a jog around the RiNo Art District. July 17, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

This weekend is your last chance to pick your own sunflowers at Anderson Farms and tour the 2024 Denver Parade of Homes. Other weekend happenings include concerts, brunch festivals and the Evergreen Fine Arts Festival.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Aug. 23

Just for fun

Access Mode Ideation Workshop. Park Hill Innovation Hub, 4800 Dahlia St. 2-5:30 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Little University: Movement Storytime with Colorado Ballet. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Super Sounds with the WOW! Museum. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 3-5.

Comedy and theater

Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $25-$30.

Moshe Kasher. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$35.

*Cinema in The Sky: Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Summer Comedy Series featuring Brian Kiley. Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St. 9-10:30 p.m. $28.52.

Arts, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Date Night: Summer in Paris. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple).

Music and nightlife

B-Side: Kayla Marque & Katiria. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $18-$20.

*Dave Matthews Band. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Grupo Firme - La Ultima Peda. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

*Marco Antonio Solís. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Om Away from Home Meditation Session. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free.

Thick Thighs Run Club. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place. 5-6 p.m. No cover.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Just for fun

2024 ShredFest Wheat Ridge. Shredder Wheat Ridge, 4880 Van Gordon St., Wheat Ridge. Starting at 9 a.m. (for returning rental customers), 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (everyone). No cover.

“A Collection of Beauty” Fashion Show. Embassy Suites Hotel, 4444 Havana St. 4:30-6:30 p.m. $13.89 (general admission), $17.57 (VIP).

Kids and family

Gracie & Blue, Inc. Concert. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 2-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Rotating Tap Comedy. Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, 4995 Argonne St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

Michael Yo. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$30.

Moshe Kasher. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$35.

Michael Che & Colin Jost. Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Sculpting the Storyteller. ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $100.

58th Annual Evergreen Fine Arts Festival. Buchanan Fields, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

BrunchFest. Olde Town Arvada. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $30.

*TheBigWonderful 10-Year Anniversary Party. On RiNo’s Larimer Street from 28th to 30th streets. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Lakewood Brewery Collective Party. WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave. Noon-11 p.m. No cover.

2024 Denver BrunchFest. Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St. 1-4 p.m. Starting at $89.99.

13th Anniversary Bash. All Denver Beer Co. locations. 2-7 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

SHINE Music Festival. Reelworks Denver, 1399 35th St. Noon-11 p.m. Free (noon-6 p.m. with advanced registration), $33.30 (access to the entire event).

*Reggae on the Rocks 2024. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

*Melvin Seals & JGB. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Dave Matthews Band. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sounds & Sips. Lakewood, address is revealed 36 hours before the event. 7:30 p.m. $28. Advanced registration is required.

Sports and fitness

Denver Roller Derby Doubleheader August 2024. Rollerdome, 2375 S. Delaware St. 5-10 p.m. $16.88.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Just for fun

August Summer Market. Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. 1-6 p.m. No cover.

Grown Up Book Fair. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 3-6 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Kids’ Class: Nature Dolls. ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr. 10-11:30 a.m. Free (adults), $35 (children).

Comedy and theater

Anthony Crawford. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Louis Johnson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14-$24.

Art, culture, and media

Soulful Sunday: Breathwork + Cacao + Immersive Art Experience. 14500 W. Colfax Ave., Suite 359b, Lakewood. 9 a.m.-noon. $49.87.

58th Annual Evergreen Fine Arts Festival. Buchanan Fields, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Classic French Pastries & More. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109.

Music and nightlife

*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*Parker McCollum. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Tone Your Peach Yoga Class. Spirit Hound Distillers Denver Highlands Tasting Room, 3622 Tejon St. 11:30 a.m.

*Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*U-Pick Sunflowers. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 ¼, Erie. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (admission, children 3 and under), $15 (admission, anyone 4 and older). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*2024 Denver Parade of Homes. Locations across the Denver metro, some tours available online. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Arts of Africa Gallery. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Entanglement. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-9 p.m. (Friday), Noon-5 p.m. (Saturday) and 1-4 p.m. (Sunday). Free.

Worth the Drive

Friday and Saturday

*Breckenridge Wine Classic. Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge. Times vary. Starting at $130.54.

Sunday

Artist Market at the Farmers Market. Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave., Loveland. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.