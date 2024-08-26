Denverite Classifieds: Aug. 26, 2024

Got a cool D&D group looking for new recruits? Want to practice your francais?

These Denverites need you! Reply to their Classifieds below.

Want to put yourself out there too? Submit your own classified here.

How does this all work again? Read more here.

2 YEARS IN DENVER (31M, WASH PARK) I've been in Denver two years, and only really dislike how hard it is to meet people and how far the airport is. I'm into film photography, coffee, pickleball, and anything outside.

NOT WEIRD PEOPLE PLAYING D&D (Downtown) Interested in playing Dungeons & Dragons with normal, not weird adults (30s/40s) with social skills and hygiene? The type that could also hang at a brewery? Let me know and we'll get a group together!

PARLEZ-VOUS FRANCAIS? (Late 30s/F) Seeking fellow book, photography, and French language enthusiasts. Looking to grow my community of friends while stimulating my mind. If you’re passionate about exploring new interests and making meaningful connections, let’s connect!

SHUTTERBUG (23, Denver) Looking to find creative individuals who enjoy film and photography!

