Denverite Classifieds: Where’s the village for new parents?

WHERE’S THE VILLAGE? (37, City Park West) First-time millennial parents (toddler) seek more neighborhood chums for hangs around the neighborhood, story swapping, comradery, laughs, friendship, & community. Must have sense of humor, love park strolls, café visits, a soft spot for the 90s, & be keen to discuss everything & nothing at the same time.

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL (32, Denver) You heard that right. Looking to connect with women interested in playing tackle football. No experience needed – all skill levels welcome! Reach out if you’re ready to join the team and have some fun.

RESERVED & CHILL FOODIE SKIIER (34M, RiNo) WFH Tech life is getting boring. I love it here in Denver (especially when it's snowing) and looking for a new crew/community. Beer, Restaurants/Cooking, Ski days, parks, deep conversation, any live music. Looking for friendship, and support!

ADVENTUROUS INTROVERT (27, Wheat Ridge) Looking for fun-loving, like-minded people to get me out of my shell and enjoy our limited time on this mortal plane.

