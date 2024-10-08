Denver voters are getting skinnier, cheaper ballot guides this year

Information about measures that don’t involve taxes — like those bans on fur sales and slaughterhouses — will be published only online.

Dave Vayhinger casts a ballot in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Election Day, June 6, 2023.

The City of Denver is saving some money by trimming its ballot booklet this year.

In years past, the city has printed and mailed booklets with information about all of the local ballot measures to voters across the city.

But this year, information about some ballot measures will not be included in the mass mailing. Information about measures that don't involve taxes — such as the proposed bans on fur sales and slaughterhouses — will instead be published only online.

Clerk and Recorder Paul López expects to save about $200,000 in printing and mailing costs by slimming down the mass mailing, according to his office.

Voters will still find some information in their mail box.

As required by law, the city will mail a Ballot Issue Notice with information about measures involving taxes to all active voters.

That includes, for example, a debt package for Denver Public Schools and a sales tax increase for affordable housing. (More on those soon to come in our voter guide.)

Voters also should expect to receive the Blue Book, which is the state's explainer on statewide ballot measures and more.

Voters can still get a printed version of Denver's non-tax ballot measure information, too.

Printed versions of the non-tax booklet are available at any Denver Public Library branch, at any of the city's Voter Service and Polling Centers, and at the Denver Elections Division office at 200 W. 14th Ave.

Voters can also request the booklet be mailed to them by emailing [email protected] or calling 720-913-8683.