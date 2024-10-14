Ballot Measure 2S: Codify the city’s human rights office

The human rights department’s primary goal is to “protect the human rights of underserved and historically marginalized populations.”

The existing Denver Department of Human Rights and Community Partnerships could become a full cabinet agency, giving it more influence and more stable funding as part of the mayor’s inner circle of advisors.

The department currently oversees one division, seven offices and 10 advisory commissions that report to the mayor, including the Denver Indian Commission, the African American Commission and Nonprofit Engagement Commission.

The department was established in 1947 and worked to repair relations between different racial groups across Denver.

Today, its primary goal is to “protect the human rights of underserved and historically marginalized populations,” by creating programs and resources for nonprofits, community groups and other city departments to use. The department has taken on a major role as thousands of new immigrants have arrived in the Denver area. In 2017, the office helped former Mayor Michael Hancock establish the Denver Immigrant Legal Services Fund.

The Denver City Council voted unanimously to put the measure on this November’s ballot.

Here’s the language you’ll see on your ballot:

"Shall the Charter of the City and County of Denver be amended to add the Agency of Human Rights and Community Partnerships as a cabinet department and define the powers and duties of the department?"

How would it work?

If 50 percent of voters say "yes," Measure 2S would amend the city charter to turn the Denver Department of Human Rights and Community Partnerships into a full cabinet agency. Denver’s mayor is in charge of naming members of his cabinet. Other cabinet positions oversee key city departments like the Department of Finance and the Denver International Airport.

If the human rights office is elevated to a full cabinet department, Denver’s mayor will be able to nominate someone to lead the department. Going forward, city council members would have to approve the candidates that the mayor chooses to lead the department.

The human rights office would also get more stability if Measure 2S passes.

Currently, because it is an agency, HRCP could be abolished by the mayor or city council, without a vote of the people.

If 2S passes, the office would be protected by the city charter, which can only be changed by voters.

Who’s for it?

The entire Denver City Council voted in favor of putting the measure on the ballot. Councilwoman Jamie Torres, who introduced the measure to the full council, argued that elevating HRCP to a cabinet department would “serve as a powerful symbol of Denver’s unwavering dedication to human rights and the well-being of its diverse communities,” and protect the department from future economic challenges.

Torres, during a city council meeting, said the measure has been supported by former executive directors of the department, including Derek Okubo and James Mejía. The measure has also received an endorsement from the Denver Democrats.

There was no organized campaign to support Measure 2S, and no money has been raised or spent to support the measure as of Sept. 30.

Who’s against it?

There was no organized opposition and no money has been raised or spent to oppose the ballot measure as of Sept. 30.

