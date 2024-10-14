Ballot Measure 4A: $975 million bond for much-needed Denver Public Schools renovations

DPS would use the debt package for critical maintenance and to install air conditioners across 29 DPS buildings.

Denver Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $975 million debt package, which would be the largest in the district’s history.

The bond would be used for a variety of projects within the school district, including critical maintenance, improving school safety systems, and installing air conditioners across 29 DPS buildings.

The bond would be funded by extending current taxes.

Here’s the language you’ll see on your ballot:

“Without imposing any new tax, shall Denver Public Schools debt be increased by $975 million with a repayment cost of $1900 million to finance capital improvements of the district, including but not limited to:

Improving student safety in school buildings and improving school security with more secure entrances, weapons detection, and crisis communications technology;

Maintaining and renovating existing school buildings by replacing leaking roofs, making critical structural repairs, and addressing outdated electrical and fire systems;

Providing cooling systems for high-temperature classrooms and schools that lack air conditioning;

Addressing overcrowding and reducing class size by building new schools and expanding capacity in existing schools;

Improving learning environments in older school buildings by upgrading science and computer labs and modernizing classroom instructional technology;

Building and improving spaces for workforce and career readiness courses, as well as vocational, technical, and trade programs;

And other capital acquisitions or improvements; and shall the taxes authorized at the district’s bond elections in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 be extended and authorized to be used to pay the debt authorized at this election in addition to the debt authorized at such prior elections; and shall the mill levy be increased in any year, without limitation of rate but only in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on such debt or any refunding debt (or to create a reserve for such payment); and may such debt be evidenced by the issuance of general obligation bonds or other multiple fiscal year obligations that be sold in one series or more, for a price above or below the principal amount thereof, on terms and conditions, and with such maturities as permitted by law and as the district may determine?”

How would it work?

Voting yes on the measure would approve a one-time $975 million investment in capital projects across Denver Public Schools. The measure requires the support of at least half of participating voters in the November election.

The bond wouldn’t create a new tax — instead, it would extend taxes raised for bonds approved by voters in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. With interest, repayment would cost $1.9 billion.

The bond would be split up and used for a variety of projects, including:

$301 million for “critical maintenance,” which includes mechanical, electrical, plumbing and sustainability upgrades.

$240 million to install air conditioning in 29 DPS buildings that currently lack A/C, and to install more efficient A/C units at more locations and study the use of geothermal systems for air conditioning.

$124 million for new school construction, including a new elementary school in far northeast Denver and expanding the Ceylon Campus near the airport.

$100 million for “quality learning environments,” which would pay for a health clinic at the Paul Sandoval Campus, all-gender restrooms and outdoor classrooms.

$33 million for athletic field upgrades at 10 schools.

$11 million to implement and improve district-wide safety systems, including for weapons detection, security surveillance and crisis communication.

Who’s for it?

The measure was unanimously sent to voters by the Denver Public School’s Board of Education in August after the district’s 72-member Community Planning and Advisory Committee made the recommendation following an exhaustive review.

Several local civic organizations have endorsed the nearly $1 billion bond measure. Denver Families for Public Schools, a nonprofit advocacy group, has endorsed the measure. Both the statewide and local teacher unions have endorsed the measure.

Proponents argue the renovations the bond would fund are past due and important to fostering student success.

A poll conducted by Keating Research, Inc. found that a majority of voters would support the bond measure. The survey was funded by Denver Families For Public Schools.

Who’s against it?

There is no organized opposition campaign to Measure 4A. However, during a city forum debating the bond, Kim Monson, the president of the anti-tax lobbying group Colorado Union of Taxpayers, argued against the measure.

Monson said Denver Public Schools doesn’t need any more tax funder-paid bonds amid declining enrollments and school closures.

“It's time that the governmental entities pull up their sleeves, look under the couch cushions and see what can be done,” she said. “With DPS actually closing schools, what is going to be done with those schools? Perhaps they could be sold and create revenue to then refurbish some of these other schools?”

