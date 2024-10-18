Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 18-20

Enjoy witches and warlocks on a lake, a pet parade, a Trunk or Treat, a Halloween Art Market and the annual Broadway Halloween Parade this weekend.

Things to do in Denver

13th Floor’s Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at Littleton’s Hudson Gardens. Sept. 28, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy weekend, Denverites!

Halloween and fall festivals are in full force with a fall fest and pet parade in Tennyson, the Broadway Halloween parade and a “Hocus Pocus” showing at Halcyon.

Other happenings include Hardy performing at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre and ThemFaire, a transgender & nonbinary vendor market.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Oct. 18

Just for fun

Classic Game Club. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

Meet Author Cynthia Swanson. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

Cocktails and Conversations with Filmmaker & Speaker Denise Soler. Clayton Hotel, 233 Clayton St. 4-6 p.m. $10-$15. Advanced registration is required.

SchadenBee: Adult Spelling Bee. Waldschänke Ciders & Coffee, 4100 Jason St. 6:30 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31-$50.

Arts, culture, and media

¡Viva La Causa! Long Live the Cause!: The Art of Change Opening. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors 18 and under, members), $15 (adults).

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Flatstock 99 Artist Talk and Q&A. Venture X- Denver, 2590 Welton St., Suite 200. 6-7 p.m. Free.

Zine Fest 2024: A Celebration of Independent Voices. Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Dr. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Spooky Cinema Series: Hocus Pocus. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. $25.

Eat and drink

Date Night: Feed Your Autumn Appetite. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Gryffin. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Quarters of Change. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $25.75.

Sports and fitness

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Just for fun

*International Archaeology Day. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free.

*Witches & Warlocks on the Lake. Evergreen Lake House, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen. Starting at 9:30 a.m. $35 (with your own watercraft), $45 (if renting a board and life jacket).

*Fall Fest and Pet Parade. César Chávez Park and Tennyson neighborhood, 4147 Utica St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Halloween Art Market. 2240 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

*Westy Fest 2024. Westminster City Park Soccer Fields, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. Noon-8 p.m. Free.

Halloween Extravaganza + Mystikal Makers’ Market. Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 2-8 p.m. Free.

*Broadway Halloween Parade. Along Broadway in Denver. Starting at 6 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Bug-A-Boo. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.

The Learning Lab: Calaveras de azúcar/Sugar Skulls. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 2-12, when accompanied by an adult.

*Pumpkin Palooza. Quebec Square, 7305 E. 36th Ave. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month: Recuérdame: Faux Tin Frame Art. Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Dr. 1-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and up.

*Trunk or Treat on Mainstreet. O’Brien Park, 19560 Victorian Dr., Parker. 3-5:15 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Spooky Streets. SouthGlenn, 6851 S. Gaylord St., Centennial. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31-$50.

Art, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Beetlejuice Tea. Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Prices vary. Advanced registration is recommended.

Fresh Pasta Workshop: Raviolis, Agnolotti & Tortellini. Stir Cooking School, 1801 Wynkoop St., Unit 175. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $129 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Culinary Date Night: Italy. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

Chamber Music Concert. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.

*Troyboi. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Iron Maiden. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Carrie Newcomer with Pianist Gary Walters. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $40.13 (members), $45.28 (non-members).

JKYL & HYDE. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $30.75.

Bao Buns & Boogies. Boa Brewhouse Tea Room, 1317 14th St. 10:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Just for fun

ThemFaire. Rainbow Dome, 1660 Federal Blvd. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Donation-based entry fee.

*Pumpkin Patch & Painting Party. Denver Beer Co. locations Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. $25 (includes 1 pumpkin and 1 draft beer).

Kids and family

Bug-A-Boo. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.

*Trunk or Treat. Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church, 7060 Ponderosa Dr., Parker. 1-3 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Today's Topics with John Novosad. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Fantasy Fangirls. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $30-$55.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Fall Desserts: The GREAT Pumpkin. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Swap & Sip: A Halloween Costume Exchange. Spirit Hound Denver, 3622 Tejon St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

5280 Dines. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 6-9 p.m. $75.

Music and nightlife

*Hardy. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:45 p.m. Prices vary.

A Better Trip with Shane Mauss (Late Show). Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $35.75.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2024. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22-$45.

*Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6:10-9:40 p.m. (Friday), 6:40-9:40 p.m. (Saturday) and 6:10-8:40 p.m. (Sunday). Starting at $149.99.

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.49. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays), 7-9:45 p.m. (Sunday). $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).

Kids and family

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$18. Advanced registration is required. All ages.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Worth the Drive

Sunday

An Evening with Carrie Newcomer. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. 7-9:30 p.m. Starting at $41.56.

All weekend

*Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch. Lone Creek Farms, 3879 N. State Highway 83, Franktown. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $24.95-$26.95.