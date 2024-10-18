Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 18-20

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Happy weekend, Denverites!
Halloween and fall festivals are in full force with a fall fest and pet parade in Tennyson, the Broadway Halloween parade and a “Hocus Pocus” showing at Halcyon.
Other happenings include Hardy performing at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre and ThemFaire, a transgender & nonbinary vendor market.
Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Friday, Oct. 18
Just for fun
Classic Game Club. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.
Meet Author Cynthia Swanson. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.
Cocktails and Conversations with Filmmaker & Speaker Denise Soler. Clayton Hotel, 233 Clayton St. 4-6 p.m. $10-$15. Advanced registration is required.
SchadenBee: Adult Spelling Bee. Waldschänke Ciders & Coffee, 4100 Jason St. 6:30 p.m. Free.
Comedy and theater
Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31-$50.
Arts, culture, and media
¡Viva La Causa! Long Live the Cause!: The Art of Change Opening. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (visitors 18 and under, members), $15 (adults).
Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Flatstock 99 Artist Talk and Q&A. Venture X- Denver, 2590 Welton St., Suite 200. 6-7 p.m. Free.
Zine Fest 2024: A Celebration of Independent Voices. Access Gallery, 909 Santa Fe Dr. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Spooky Cinema Series: Hocus Pocus. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. $25.
Eat and drink
Date Night: Feed Your Autumn Appetite. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.
Music and nightlife
*Gryffin. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Quarters of Change. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $25.75.
Sports and fitness
Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Just for fun
*International Archaeology Day. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free.
*Witches & Warlocks on the Lake. Evergreen Lake House, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen. Starting at 9:30 a.m. $35 (with your own watercraft), $45 (if renting a board and life jacket).
*Fall Fest and Pet Parade. César Chávez Park and Tennyson neighborhood, 4147 Utica St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.
Halloween Art Market. 2240 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
*Westy Fest 2024. Westminster City Park Soccer Fields, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. Noon-8 p.m. Free.
Halloween Extravaganza + Mystikal Makers’ Market. Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 2-8 p.m. Free.
*Broadway Halloween Parade. Along Broadway in Denver. Starting at 6 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
Bug-A-Boo. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.
The Learning Lab: Calaveras de azúcar/Sugar Skulls. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 2-12, when accompanied by an adult.
*Pumpkin Palooza. Quebec Square, 7305 E. 36th Ave. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages.
Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month: Recuérdame: Faux Tin Frame Art. Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Dr. 1-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and up.
*Trunk or Treat on Mainstreet. O’Brien Park, 19560 Victorian Dr., Parker. 3-5:15 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.
Spooky Streets. SouthGlenn, 6851 S. Gaylord St., Centennial. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Carlos Mencia. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $31-$50.
Art, culture, and media
Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Beetlejuice Tea. Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Prices vary. Advanced registration is recommended.
Fresh Pasta Workshop: Raviolis, Agnolotti & Tortellini. Stir Cooking School, 1801 Wynkoop St., Unit 175. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $129 (per person). Advanced registration is required.
Culinary Date Night: Italy. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration is required.
Music and nightlife
Chamber Music Concert. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free.
*Troyboi. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.
Iron Maiden. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Carrie Newcomer with Pianist Gary Walters. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $40.13 (members), $45.28 (non-members).
JKYL & HYDE. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $30.75.
Bao Buns & Boogies. Boa Brewhouse Tea Room, 1317 14th St. 10:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
*Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Just for fun
ThemFaire. Rainbow Dome, 1660 Federal Blvd. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Donation-based entry fee.
*Pumpkin Patch & Painting Party. Denver Beer Co. locations Noon-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. $25 (includes 1 pumpkin and 1 draft beer).
Kids and family
Bug-A-Boo. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.
*Trunk or Treat. Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church, 7060 Ponderosa Dr., Parker. 1-3 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Today's Topics with John Novosad. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.
Fantasy Fangirls. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $30-$55.
Eat and drink
*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Fall Desserts: The GREAT Pumpkin. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109 (per person). Advanced registration is required.
Swap & Sip: A Halloween Costume Exchange. Spirit Hound Denver, 3622 Tejon St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.
5280 Dines. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 6-9 p.m. $75.
Music and nightlife
*Hardy. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:45 p.m. Prices vary.
A Better Trip with Shane Mauss (Late Show). Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $35.75.
All Weekend
Just for fun
*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2024. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $22-$45.
*Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park, 2000 Elitch Circle. 6:10-9:40 p.m. (Friday), 6:40-9:40 p.m. (Saturday) and 6:10-8:40 p.m. (Sunday). Starting at $149.99.
13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.49. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.
*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays), 7-9:45 p.m. (Sunday). $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).
Kids and family
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$18. Advanced registration is required. All ages.
Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.
Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.
Art, culture, and media
Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).
Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.
Worth the Drive
Sunday
An Evening with Carrie Newcomer. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. 7-9:30 p.m. Starting at $41.56.
All weekend
*Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch. Lone Creek Farms, 3879 N. State Highway 83, Franktown. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $24.95-$26.95.