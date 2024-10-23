Altitude+ is online just in time for the Nuggets regular season

Denver Nuggets fans wave a team banner in LoDo, Monday night, June 12, 2023, after the Nuggets won the NBA Championships for the first time in team history, beating the Miami Heat 94 to 89, closing out the series after winning four games to Miami’s one.

Cable cutters rejoice. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s streaming platform for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games is live.

For $19.95 a month, basketball and hockey fans can watch a majority of Nuggets and Avalanche games on Altitude+. KSE says the streaming platform is available at launch on web, iOS and Android devices in a nine-state territory, which obviously includes Colorado.

Altitude+ is not yet available on smart TVs and other streaming devices, but a wide range of additional options are expected early in the season, according to the technology provider for Altitude+

The launch of the app comes right in time for the NBA regular season. The Nuggets kick off their season Thursday at 8:00 p.m., as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Unfortunately for Avalanche fans, the launch comes a little late for the start of the new NHL season, as the hockey team has already played its first seven games.

A relatively small number of Nuggets and Avalanche games that are exclusive to national channels, like ESPN and TNT, will not be streamed on Altitude+. If either team qualifies for the postseason, Altitude+ will stream the first round of playoffs.

If you want to go deep on the different options for watching the teams, we have you covered.

Pre- and post-game coverage is also included in Altitude+. Select games from the Air Force Academy, University of Denver, Colorado State University and “other regional sports, entertainment and public service programming” will be available on the app.

Altitude+ is built on a platform called ViewLift, which also works with the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics, among others. ViewLift says its platforms works with numerous ecosystems, including Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Fire TV, Vizio, Xbox and others.