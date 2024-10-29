Denver’s A Line will be a bus this weekend (so the train can get smoother)

Train service will be replaced by bus shuttles from Peoria to the airport on Nov. 2, leading to A Line delays.

An RTD A Line commuter rail train leaves Denver International Airport, with the Continental Divide in the background. Monday, December 20, 2021.

Travelers should expect A Line delays, with buses replacing train service, this Saturday, Nov. 2.

Train service will be shut down between the Peoria station and the Denver International Airport station, about half of the line’s distance.

RTD will instead run bus shuttles along that eastern stretch, with pickups and dropoffs at all four stations from Peoria to the airport.

The disruption will last from the start of service through about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Trains will still run on their usual 15-minute peak frequencies, but switching to the bus may add to your travel time. We’ve reached out to RTD for more specific advice for passengers.

The buses will stop at the following locations:

Peoria Station – Gate E

– Gate E 40th Avenue and Airport - Gateway Park Station – Gate A

– Gate A 61st - Peña Station – Board next to the platform

– Board next to the platform Denver Airport Station (DEN Transit Center, Level 1) Arrivals: Gate 6 Departures: Gate 7



RTD is working on a maintenance project to “smooth commuter rail track” along the length of the A Line. The district said it’s standard maintenance, as the ballast (or rocks) beneath the tracks naturally settle and shift with the weight of the trains over time.

“The program corrects the rail alignment for a smoother ride and is essential for delivering safe and reliable transit service,” a press release from RTD said.

Much of the rest of the work will happen at night, around 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Sundays through Thursday nights. Some work may also happen on weekend nights. It’s unclear whether we should expect any other full shutdowns of rail service, but RTD warns of potential A Line delays and boarding changes through early November.

People living near the A Line may also hear more train sounds during this time, as operators will blast their horns near work areas.