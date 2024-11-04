Denver changed the rules for homeless shelters this winter. This week is the debut

Denver will open emergency shelters more often, and for longer periods, during cold weather this winter.

People hunker down in tents on a cold morning in Five Points as shelters brace for the possibility of COVID-19 infections in their facilities. March 19, 2020.

Subfreezing temperatures have reached Denver, prompting the city to activate three cold weather shelters on Monday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting overnight lows in the mid-20s through the week. Denver saw its first snow of the season today, with chances for more on Wednesday and Thursday.

In response, Denver will activate three emergency shelters across the city, offering round-the-clock services for people in need:

4595 Quebec St. in Northeast Park Hill, which can accommodate about 70 people

2601 West 7th Ave. in Sun Valley, for about 150 people

375 South Zuni St. in Athmar Park, for about 50 people

These shelters will open at 1 p.m. on Monday and stay open until 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The city is also referring people to “front door facilities”, which can offer walk-up access and occasional transport to other shelters with more capacity for cold weather. These shelters aren’t equipped for overnight stays — instead, they’ll direct individuals to other resources.

For individual men: Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence Street

For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence Street

For youth ages 15 to 20: Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma Street

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366

What’s Denver’s threshold for cold weather shelters?

This year, Denver has rolled out new rules and thresholds for when it opens its cold -weather shelters, which are not used until severe weather hits the city.

In years past, cold-weather shelters only stayed open for 12-hour stretches overnight, and only when temperatures were projected to drop to 20 degrees or lower. This year’s policies are more accommodating.

Now, the emergency shelters will open when overnight lows drop to 25 degrees and they’ll stay open during the night and the day. Cold weather shelters are only activated if the existing permanent shelter system is at full capacity.

The city was able to make the change because it needs less money and space for new immigrants, since the pace of new arrivals has slowed. The Denver City Council has also pressed for the city to provide more help for people experiencing homelessness in the winter. After immigration to Denver petered off and pressure from City Council, Denver changed its policies to expand the cold shelter program.

City officials estimate that these shelters will be activated 80 times per season, double the usage under the old thresholds They will be staffed by Bayaud Enterprises, a nonprofit that has a contract with the Department of Housing Stability.