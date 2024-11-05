Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban is failing in early results

Ballot Measure 309 would shut down Denver’s only slaughterhouse and prevent others from being built.

Slaughterhouses may have a future in Denver. A proposal to ban meatpacking facilities from the city is trailing significantly in early results.

As of 7:30 p.m., Initiated Ordinance 309 had the support of only about 36 percent of the ballots that had been counted. The measure must get at least 50 percent support to pass. Roughly half of the city's votes had been counted, based on previous election trends.

If the initiative were to pass, it could shut down Denver’s only slaughterhouse, Superior Farms, in an industrial part of Globeville. Workers at the plant slaughter about 1,500 sheep each day. If the plant closes, about 164 workers could lose their jobs. Most are Spanish-speaking immigrants.

If the early trend continues and the measure fails, the slaughterhouse could continue to operate in Denver.

The question posed a conundrum for Denver voters who were asked to weigh animal rights against local jobs.

First-time voter Serena Romero said she favored banning slaughterhouses because “there’s no need to be gruesome.”

Arath Dominguez wants to see the slaughterhouse gone. “It breaks my heart for what's going on with those animals," he said.

Meanwhile, Amanda Beehler and her wife opposed the ban.

“If [meatpacking] is not going to happen here, it’s going to happen somewhere where we don’t have as much control over the conditions,” she said.

A companion proposal to limit fur sales in Denver, Initiated Ordinance 308, was also losing in the early results. It had about 42 percent support as of 7:30 p.m.

A multi-million dollar battle:

The campaign for the ban included grisly undercover video from inside the plant, lamb-themed props and groups of activists doing outreach at farmers markets and community events.

The measure had support from animal rights organizations, including national funders who fronted much of the money and had spent more than $600,000 on the campaign as of Nov. 4.

“This is about declaring war on the factory farming industry,” Pro-Animal Future co-founder Aidan Kankyoku told Denverite. He and others hoped the Denver campaign would be the beginning of a national political campaign against the meat industry.

On the other side, the meat industry spent mightily on a campaign to stop the measure. Opponents viewed the Denver slaughterhouse ban as an existential threat to animal agriculture and a danger to the state’s economy. In total, groups including the Meat Institute, various livestock associations and Superior Farms itself have spent more than $3.8 million to fight the initiative, as of Nov. 4.

“The most pessimistic potential economic impact to the Colorado economy is a reduction of $861 million in current economic activity and 2,787 jobs after accounting for multiplier effects,” according to a Colorado State University study of the proposal.

Workers at the plant also joined the campaign, saying that their livelihoods and their families' wellbeing were at stake.

The slaughterhouse "has given me everything,” said Paulina Herrera, who has worked there for 30 years. “A house, food, benefits, health insurance. I own this very place. I have shares, and when I leave, I’m going to cash them in. I’m very happy to have come here.”

Activists produced undercover video

But they also claim Superior Farms is particularly bad, pointing to a video showing workers kicking a sheep to push it toward the chute to slaughter, lambs moving after having their throats slit, and a worker humping factory equipment.

The activists turned the video over to the Denver District Attorney, saying the company should be charged as criminals.

“If an individual treated an animal the way Superior Farms treats lambs, they would be prosecuted,” wrote Chris Carraway, an attorney with the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project at the University of Denver. “A slaughterhouse should not get impunity simply because it is a corporation.”

Animal agriculture expert Temple Grandin says the footage mostly shows quality animal handling, though she was troubled by one worker’s rough treatment of a sheep.

Superior Farms defends its practices and says the company treats animals humanely.

Animal-rights activists say it could be the first step in a national campaign to shut down the meat industry. They hope to convince voters everywhere that factory farming and industrial-scale meat are inherently immoral.

Defenders of the slaughterhouse say that it represents an effort by out-of-town interests to shut down a source of steady jobs — and Halal meat — in Denver. The opposition campaign has attracted millions from meat allies across the country.

If it passed, the slaughterhouse ban would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.