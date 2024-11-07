Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 8-22

This weekend, enjoy everything a spirited Whisky Wenches gathering, immersive art showcases, Indigenous dance performances and the Colorado Avalanche on home ice.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite.

Friday, Nov. 8

Food and nightlife

A Taste of Brazil - 2nd Edition. Kiln, 2650 West Belleview Avenue #Suite D-100, Littleton. 4:30 - 8 p.m. $49.75.

3rd Annual Wakanda Weekend. McGlone Academy, 4500 Crown Blvd., Denver.

Friday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.- 3 pm. Free.

Black Sheep Fridays: Rhythm & Flavor. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver. 6 p.m. $18-$20.

Beats Out Back. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver. 6 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

DU hockey vs. Lindenwood. Magness Arena, 2250 E. Jewell Ave.,

Denver. 7 p.m. $41.

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7 p.m. $33+.

Kids and family

Free Day at the CELL. Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL), near the Denver Art Museum. 99 W. 12th Ave., Denver. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Agree to Disagree. Legacy Campus Theater 10035 S. Peoria St., Parker. 11 a.m. $5+

Art and culture

Ascension exhibition opening. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave. #A, Denver. 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Food and nightlife

Chili Booze & Brews. The North Wynkoop Building, 4180 Wynkoop St, 2nd floor,

Denver. 6 - 9 p.m. $60.

Theater and music

Jazz Brunch with Connor Torrones. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Free.

Blassphemy! A Gogo Metal Burlesque Show. 2022 E. Colfax Ave. Denver. 9:30 p.m. - midnight. $20, ages 21+.

Sports and fitness

Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7 p.m. $75+.

Kids and family

Color, Shape, Sound: Free Family Event. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Free.

Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers. 5430 S. Biscay Cir., Centennial. 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arts and culture

Denver Immersive Invitational Showcase. El Jebel, 1770 Sherman St., Denver. 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. $28/$44 for early buyers, $34/$55 standard pricing.

Downtown Denver Public Art Walking Tour. 1400 Curtis St., Denver. 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Free.

SCFD Free Day at Exploration of Flight. 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free.

Theater

Mixed Company. Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 2 p.m. $26.00

Raised on Ronstadt. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. $36 for season subscribers, $48 general admission, $125 premium.

Food and nightlife

Whisky Wenches Spirits Society. Spirit Hound Distillers — Denver Tasting Room, 3622 Tejon St., Denver. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free.

All Weekend

Kids and family

Disney’s Frozen JR. Joyful Light Youth Theater, 327 Inverness Dr. S., Englewood. Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Sunday, 4:30 PM. Adults $12, kids $6, seniors $10, military $10.

Gutenberg! The Musical! Garner Galleria Theatre & Bar, Denver. Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. $60.

Weaving a Foundation: Cornerstones of the Textile Arts Collection. Denver Art Museum,

100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy. Runs through Jan. 5, 2025. Included with general admission.

Denver's Famous Murals & Street Art Tour. 2669 Larimer St., Denver. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. $35.

Come the Sun, Come the Night. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, 119 Park Ave. W., Denver. Friday 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Saturday 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. $28.

Food and nightlife

Colorado on Tap Craft Beer Tour. Meets outside Denver Public Library - Bob Ragland Branch. 1900 35th St., Denver. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. $36.

LoDo Craft Beer Tour. Near Union Station, 1001 16th St. Ste. A-100, Denver. Friday, 3:15 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sunday. 3:15 p.m.

Get Stuffed at The Original. The Original, 1600 20th St., Ste. 180, Denver. Friday, Saturday, Sunday. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.