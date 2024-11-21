The Stardew Valley symphony concert tour is coming to Denver in 2025

The game might have been developed by a single person, but it will take a 35-piece orchestra to play his music (that he also wrote by himself).

One of the world’s most beloved indie video games is embarking on a global tour to bring its live renditions of its soundtrack to a global audience.

The "Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons” tour is coming to Denver on Sept. 13, 2025, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. A 35-piece orchestra will perform music from the modern farming game classic.

Stardew 101

Stardew Valley punches above its weight. Released in 2016 by a single developer, known to fans as ConcernedApe (real name: Eric Barone), Stardew Valley captured the hearts of cozy gamers.

In the game, you play as a corporate city-slicker who inherits a run-down farm in the eponymous Stardew Valley from their grandfather.

While the game’s core gameplay is relatively mundane (watering and harvesting crops can be a bit of a slog), the true charm comes from learning more about the town and its delightfully complicated cast of characters.

To this day, it continues to boast high player counts. I myself have logged over 400 hours of gameplay. It helps that the game has received near-constant free updates from its solo developer, a breath of fresh air during the era of microtransactions.

This is the second time ConcernedApe has embarked on a global tour

In addition to coding and writing the game, ConcernedApe, whose real name is Eric Barone, wrote the entire Stardew Valley soundtrack.

The songs change with each location and season — a track that I’m fond of is Dance Of The Moonlight Jellies, which is the perfect soundtrack for mourning the end of summer.

Barone took Stardew Valley soundtracks on tour this year, with "Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons," but Denver wasn’t on the list.

Presale tickets go live on Monday. Those who want early tickets will need to sign up for Barone’s newsletter for the presale code.