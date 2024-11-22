Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 22-24

Get your holiday lights on.

Things to do in Denver

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

As the weekend before Thanksgiving arrives, holiday cheer is in the air! Check out a variety of events around Denver, including some winter specials, for all ages to enjoy.

Friday, Nov. 22

Family

Mile High Tree Lighting. Civic Center Park 101 W. 14th Ave. Denver. 5:15 p.m. Free.

Christmas In Color. Arapahoe County Fairground. 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 5:30-10 p.m. From $35 per ticket.

Denver Hockey vs. Arizona State. Magness Arena. 2250 E. Jewell Ave., Denver. 7 p.m. From $31 per ticket.

Grand Holiday Parade. Southglenn Mall. 6851 S. Vine St., #200, Centennial. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Rhinestone Cowboy: Pindustry on Ice Grand Opening Party. Pindustry. 7939 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. - midnight. Free.

Winter Welcome. MCA Central Park. 7350 E. 29th Ave., Denver. 5-8 p.m. Free.

Concerts and Music

G-Eazy. The Mission Ballroom. 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 8 p.m. From $70.

Lane-O. Dazzle. 1080 14th St., Denver. 9:30-11 p.m. $15 - $20.

Veil. Meow Wolf Denver. 1338 1st St., Denver. 9 p.m. $31.

Zoo Lights Adult Night. Denver Zoo. 2300 Steele St., Denver. 5:30-9 p.m. $28.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Art and Culture

Bob’Bae Rose’s Paint & Sip Night. Catbird Hotel Denver. 3770 Walnut St., Denver. 7-9 p.m. $40.

Music and Concerts

The Warm Up : A Hip-Hop Day Party. Spangalang Brewery. 2736 Welton St., Denver. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Sports and Fitness

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 8 p.m. From $57.

Family

Family Volunteer Day. History Colorado Center. 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m. - noon. Free.

Voices of Change: First Storytellers, An Evening With Native American Playwrights. Longmont Museum. 400 Quail Road, Longmont. 7 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery. 800 E. 73rd Ave., #11, Denver. 8:15 p.m. $15 - $29.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Family

Abundant Black Health Celebration. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. $10 per person, partial discounts are available upon request.

Food and Drink

2nd Annual Friendsgiving: Crafting Queer Connections. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. Noon - 8 p.m.

Harvest Tea. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver. 10:20 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. $45

Holiday Sparkles: A Bubbles Tasting Experience. Blanchard Family Wines. 1855 Blake St., Denver. 5 p.m. $30.

All Weekend

Art and Culture

Harambee Annual Holiday Market. Posner Center for International Development. 1031 33rd St., Denver. Friday from Noon - 7 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Family

Cherry Creek Holiday Market. Fillmore Plaza & 1st Street, Denver. 12-7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free.

Mile High Drone Show. Holiday-themed drone light show launching from west of downtown every night.

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast JR. Joyful Light Youth Theater. 327 Inverness Dr. S., Englewood. Adult $12, senior $10, military $10, child $6. Friday, 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Food and Drink

90s Themed Friendsgiving Party. Fortissimo Dueling Pianos. 891 14th St., Ste. 110, Denver. 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. $10 - $30.

Brass & Brews. Cerebral Brewing. 9990 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 6-7:30 p.m. $45 online, $50 at the door.