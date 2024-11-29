Former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is now a lobbyist for companies that made hundreds of millions during his tenure

Denver doesn’t have the same “revolving door” protections as other cities and governments.

Former Mayor Michael Hancock watches an inauguration ceremony for Mayor Mike Johnston and his new City Council at the Buell Theatre downtown. July 17, 2023.

Former Mayor Michael Hancock has a new lobbying firm, Hancock Global, serving companies that do big business with the city.

He’s registered as a lobbyist in the City and County of Denver. While a few of his clients are obscure, many were major contractors on projects the Hancock administration oversaw, especially at the airport.

His clients have combined for hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts with the city, according to city data going back to 2017. Some have worked for the city for decades, long before Hancock took office.

Hancock did not respond to multiple requests for comment. No one has accused him of wrongdoing in his lobbying.

According to Hancock Global’s website, the company offers “executive/senior consulting services in the areas of public affairs advocacy, economic development, business development, crisis management, strategic communications, and P-3 initiatives.”

The firm boasts relationships with city and state governments in 44 states nationwide. He filed paperwork for his new firm in March 2023, before he left office. His first lobbying report for the city covered a period beginning May 1, 2024.

Denver doesn’t have 'cooling off' laws like other cities.

Hancock was able to make the transition quickly because Denver doesn’t have any limits on “revolving door” lobbying by former elected officials.

Other levels of government require “cooling off” periods before elected officials can become lobbyists. Elected officials with the U.S. Congress and the Colorado legislature must wait one or two years. Those laws are generally meant to discourage officials from building up relationships in office and then immediately benefitting from them.

Some major cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles, have one-year cooling off periods. But Colorado cities generally don’t have limits like that, said Kevin Bommer of the Colorado Municipal League.

Who are Hancock Global’s big clients in Denver?

According to public records, the company has eight clients with interests in lobbying Denver lawmakers.

HNTB

Between 2017 and 2024, the city paid more than half a billion dollars to HNTB. The company has worked on projects at the Denver International Airport and for the Colorado Department of Transportation and has been expanding its Denver office.

Sky Blue Builders

Sky Blue Builders is a construction company that works on aviation, municipal, education and federal contracts. The company is behind multiple projects at the Denver International Airport, including work on the Great Hall project and build-outs for United Airlines and Southwest Airlines. Since 2017, the company has had more than $31 million in contracts with the city.

Delaware North

Delaware North is a global hospitality company that’s been around since the 1910s. The company has restaurants at Denver International Airport, including Garbanzo Mediterranean Grill and Denver Central Market. Since 2017, the company has done more than $28,000 of business with the city.

AtkinsRealis

AtkinsRealis is the engineering firm the Colorado Department of Transportation awarded a $30 million contract for the Floyd Hill project on Interstate 70. The global company has Denver offices.

US Roundtable

The US Roundtable is a group Hancock joined as mayor that’s working to use technology to strengthen city services. The goal: “to build cities that work for everyone by harnessing innovation and collaboration to create sustainable, inclusive urban environments.”

Apex Underground

Apex Underground is a sewage repair company that works for residential, commercial and municipal clients and has a presence in cities across the Front Range.

Denverite could not find definitive information about Flight Path and the Neighborhood Project, two other companies listed.

Many of Hancock’s staffers come from his administration and the Colorado political world.

Hancock’s lobbying staff includes:

Peter Groff, who served as president of the Colorado State Senate and was the first Black person in that role. After that, he left Colorado to serve in former President Barack Obama’s administration. He also runs his own consulting firm, MCG2 Consulting, and has been in leadership positions in city, state and federal government.

Georg Hill has managed artists and runs a talent agency. He served as the national engagement advisor for Hancock’s administration.

Jordan Sauers, a former Northglenn city councilmember, at the time Colorado’s youngest elected official. After leaving the council, she served for two years as the director of regional affairs for Denver under Hancock. She also was a political advisor to Rep. Diana DeGette.

Candace Byrd, who was the chief public defender in the City Court of Atlanta. She was also the chief of staff for the City of Atlanta under Mayor Kasim Reed.

Hancock is no stranger to lobbying.

During his three terms as mayor, Hancock had close relationships to lobbyists, including those at three powerhouse firms: CRL Associates, Sewald Hanfling Public Affairs and The Pachner Group — companies whose clients did more than $1 billion in city contracts during his first two terms, as CPR News previously reported.

A few months after leaving office, Hancock launched the Hancock Foundation, a private philanthropy offering an eight-month fellowship for high school students and hosting a bi-annual Michael B. Hancock National Speaker Series that will launch next year.

Both of his organizations are in good standing with the Secretary of State. But Hancock owes the city a $75 fee, according to city records.