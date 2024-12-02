Lakewood police shot and killed a man early Monday morning. Police say the man was armed with a gun at the time.

The shooting happened after two officers responded to a trespassing call from the Belmar Shopping District. Security at the shopping center reported a man was trespassing behind a Best Buy store around 3 a.m.

According to police, the man — who the department only described as a white male — pointed a gun at officers after they tried to talk to him. The officers immediately fired their weapons at him. Lakewood police said they would name the man after they have notified his family.

Both officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, per the Lakewood Police Department’s policy. According to a police spokesperson, the shooting is being investigated by the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team.

This is the second time since Thanksgiving that Denver-area police have fatally shot an allegedly armed suspect.