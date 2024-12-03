50 affordable homes for seniors could come to Federal 

An unidentified developer wants to turn an empty patch of land into affordable apartments for seniors.

A worker tends to weeds at a proposed development site in the College View-South Platte neighborhood at 3244 S. Federal Blvd., Dec. 2, 2024.

An unidentified developer wants to turn an empty patch of land at 3244 S. Federal Blvd. into an affordable housing complex for seniors.

The land has been owned by RBA Federal since 2018, according to city records. The company is registered to real estate agent Rem Bashari, who declined to comment on the project.

Denverite first learned about the project through documents submitted to Denver’s planning department.

If developed, the building would include 50 apartments. Of those, 46 would be one-bedroom units and four would be two-bedroom units.

A total of 31 parking spots would be included at ground level.

A proposed development site in the College View-South Platte neighborhood, at 3244 S. Federal Blvd., Dec. 2, 2024. Kyle Harris / Denverite

The development would be near Loretto Heights

The plot of land is near Westside Investment Partners’ Loretto Heights development on a 72-acre historic campus and close to other apartment buildings.

The plans were submitted to the city planning department by architect Harsh Parikh of Santula Architecture, who is working for the developer. The developer hasn’t been publicly identified.

Parikh told Denverite the development is in an underserved part of Denver — one that has relatively few projects funded by Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

“It's so competitive to get low-income housing tax credits now, so you have to find areas that truly need it,” he said.

A proposed development site in the College View-South Platte neighborhood, at 3244 S. Federal Blvd., Dec. 2, 2024. Kyle Harris/Denverite

More details of the Federal Boulevard project:

The project, if approved and built, would be four stories tall and nearly 40,000 square feet. Just over a quarter of the land would be used for the apartment building.

Concept plans are the first stage of developments and are often used to test whether a project would be viable. There is no guarantee that the city will approve the plans, or that the developer will ultimately build the project.

The project is unlikely to require a rezoning, meaning that it can be approved by staff without a vote from the Denver City Council.

According to the plans, if approved, construction would start in May 2026 and be wrapped by May 2027.

Because this is a 100 percent affordable housing project, the city has prioritized its review.