Things to Do in Denver, Dec. 6 to Dec. 8

A massive tiger floats above the parade of lights. Dec. 2, 2016. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) parade of lights; holiday; christmas; civic center; kevinjbeaty; denver; denverite; colorado;

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

December is here! There are so many fun and festive things to do this weekend. Check holiday shopping off your list at one of the many Christmas marketplaces or take the family to see the Parade of Lights. From an ugly sweater party to a “demure” tea party, Denverite has you covered for a fun-filled weekend in the Mile High.

All Weekend

Family

Candlelight Nights. Downtown Golden. Free.

South Pearl Street Winterfest. 1500 S. Pearl St., Denver. 6 - 8 p.m. Free.

Colorado Holiday Bazaar. 3950 River Point Pkwy., Sheridan. Fridays: 5 - 9 p.m., Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Free

Food and Drink

Pinkies Up: A Very Demure Tea Party. Call Me Pearl, 1600 20th St., Unit 410, Denver. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. $60

Stranahan's Snowflake 2024. Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St. Denver. Friday, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m. until unlisted ending time. Free, 21+.

Downtown Lakewood Holiday Bazaar. Shop & Sip tickets available for purchase. Belmar Plaza + Indoor Shopping Hall, 439 S. Upham St., Lakewood. Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.

Art and Culture

Latin American Art Galleries. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy. Denver, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. General admission.

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

General admission.

The 90s: Last Decade Before the Future. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m - 5:00 p.m. General admission.

Friday, Dec. 6

Family

Jeff & Paige's Holiday Concert + Tree Lighting. 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. $34.25, 4: p.m.

Christmas at Augustana. 5000 E. Alameda Ave., Denver. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free.

Dashing Thru LoDo – Dickens Carolers. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver. 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free.

Food and Drink

Ballpark Neighborhood Ugly Sweater Party. Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St.

Denver, 9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Free.

Holiday Sip & Shop. Thompson Denver, 1616 Market St., Denver. 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Free.

Music and Concerts

Tributes to Depech Mode, The Killers and Muse. Fraco's Bar and Live Music, 5302 South Federal Cir., Littleton. 7 - 11 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15 and up.

Zeal & Ardor. The Gothic Theatre, Englewood. 7 p.m. $43 and up.

Barclay Crenshaw. Mission Ballroom, Denver. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $55 and up.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Family

Lights of December Parade. 1303 Pearl Street, Boulder., 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Free.

9NEWS Parade of Lights. Downtown Denver. 6 p.m. Free.

YouthBiz Holiday Marketplace. 3550 E. 1st Ave., Denver. 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Free.

Kids' Matinee: A Dazzling Christmas. Dazzle, 1080 14th St., Denver, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. $5.

Food and Drink

6th Annual Chili Cookoff & Tasting. Westfax Brewing, 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. $12 - $23.

Art and Culture

Film Screening and Conversation: Rocks, Karma, Arrows. Motus Theater, 1000 Canyon Blvd, Boulder. 6 p.m - 9 p.m. Free.

All Corners of Colorado: Reimagining World AIDS Day 2024. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave., Denver. 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free.

Music

El Javi: Acoustic Christmas (Early). Dazzle, 1080 14th St., Denver. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. $15 - $25.

Alex Wong + Songs at Summerstead present PERMISSION. A listening and tasting performance pairing music with a Chinese-inspired dish. 891 Garrison St., Lakewood. 6:30 - 10 p.m. $50.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Nightlife

4th Annual Krampusnacht & Doppelbock Release Party. Bierstadt Lagerhaus,

2875 Blake St., Denver. 6 p.m. Free.

Food and Drink

Drunk Christmas (Sloan’s Lake). Alamo Drafthouse. 4255 W. Colfax Ave, Denver. $0 - $15. 2 p.m. Additional performances at Fiction Beer Company on Saturday and Sunday.

Whisky Wenches: Holiday Edition. Spirit Hound Distillers — Denver Tasting Room, 3622 Tejon St., Denver. 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Free

Art and Culture

SCFD Free Day at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. Denver. 9 a.m.- 5 a.m. Free.

Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver. 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. General admission.