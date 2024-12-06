Denver is one step closer to hosting the 2030 Gay Games

The Mile High City is vying against Auckland, New Zealand, and Perth, Australia, for the honor.

The Federation of Gay Games just announced that the Mile High City is one of three finalists for its Olympics-style event in 2030.

The other candidates are Auckland, New Zealand, and Perch, Australia.

“Each city has worked incredibly hard to present themselves as a potential host, and has firmly stamped their local culture and uniqueness onto their proposals,” said Austin Manning, officer of site selection for the Gay Games, in a statement. “This milestone is not just about choosing a city; it's about envisioning a future where LGBTQ+ sports and culture, and the values we have in common, shine brighter than ever.”

Earlier this year, organizers learned that Denver was the only city in the U.S. to make the shortlist of 10 cities in consideration.

The next step for Denver and its Oceania competitors is to prepare a “Detailed Bid Book” to present to the federation in June 2025.

The final pick will be announced in November 2025.

Why Denver for the Gay Games?

Jeff Wilson, a member of the marketing committee for the bid, anticipates that the event could bring around 12,000 international athletes from more than 100 countries to compete in 35 sports.

If Denver secures the event, he thinks it could bring $110 million to the area’s economy.

The committee is partnering with performing arts groups, nonprofits and sports programs to plan the potential event. The bid includes plans for events like drag shows, a memorial, concerts and an Indigenous celebration.

“Imagine Pride weekend, but over the course of a week,” Wilson said. “The fact that there are still so many countries where queer people can't really feel accepted, having an avenue where they could come and celebrate queer culture with an international community … I think is really big.”

Denver’s 2030 bid has the support of Mayor Mike Johnston and Gov. Jared Polis.

What are the Gay Games?

The Gay Games began in 1982 as a place for LGBTQ athletes to compete free of judgment.

Founded by Olympic decathlete Tom Waddell, the inaugural games in San Francisco hosted 1,300 countries from 12 countries.

Like the Olympics, it takes place every four years in a different country and features sports like swimming, track, martial arts, volleyball and more.

Former Denverite reporter Rebecca Tauber contributed to this article.